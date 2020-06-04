AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Mike Norvell Apologizes After Being Refuted by Marvin Wilson: Reaction

David Visser

Admit it: when you saw that the Seminole star Marvin Wilson had refuted a statement from head coach Mike Norvell and threatened a player strike, you thought it was going to be an enduring mess for Florida State football, didn't you? It was going to drag on endlessly and result in national embarrassment for the program. Right?

In the middle of the night, it rather looked like events were building to that end. But then something happened. And it's called leadership. 

Players and coaches met (never a bad start), and positive tweets about unity and moving forward ensued. Wilson issued a video statement that showed incredible perspective, keeping the playing field sidelined-- right where it belongs in times like these (check out our reaction to his video).

And most recently, Norvell tweeted a straight-forward apology. He didn't make any excuses. He didn't blame the press or claim that he was taken out of context. And he didn't generalize by offering some sort of blanket mea culpa. 

As you can read below, Norvell explains the situation in a clear manner and is specific in his apology, right down to the word. 

So here we are. On the same day that what looked like a sure-fire controversy began, it appears over. And not just that, this really appears to have been handled excellently by all sides. The head coach made a mistake-- and a team captain did his job of leading by calling him out. Norvell showed leadership himself by demonstrating humility and contrition. This could really serve as an experience that galvanizes this team; perhaps it already has-- consider the below tweets from players.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU's Wilson: Quote Attributed to Mike Norvell a Lie, Team on Strike

Decorated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson says that as a result of the misinformation, the 'Noles have ceased workouts.

David Visser

by

GOBlueColorado

FSU AM: Controversy Rocks the 'Noles

No sports, all new concerns.

Dustin Franklin

ACC Commish Swofford's Statement of Racial Unity: Reaction

Swofford shows support for student athletes of all races-- but was it enough?

Mike Settle

Reacting to Marvin Wilson's Statement About Issue with Mike Norvell

Wilson provides inspirational answers, truly befitting a team captain.

David Visser

Vegas Odds on if College Football or NFL Starts First

Handicappers in the desert weigh in on pro and amateur football, as well as baseball, hockey, hoops, and soccer.

David Visser

NCAA Sets New Precedent with Passing of First-Time Waiver

A big decision could change college football forever.

Mike Settle

FSU Gets Recent Cinderella in Latest Bracketology Projection

Checking out the Seminoles' possible road to Indianapolis.

David Visser

FSU's Mike Norvell Comments on Recent Transfer Additions

They're new to the 'Noles roster, but not to big-time college football.

David Visser

by

Dustin Franklin

FSU Extends Offer to Class of '22 DE: Scouting Report

In-state defensive end Nyjalik Kelly picks up scholarship offer from the 'Noles

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Reviewing Blackout Tuesday

A look back at a purposeful day in American history.

Dustin Franklin