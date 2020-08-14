SI.com
AllSeminoles
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

FSU AM: Football COVID Safety, 'Nole Legend Feature, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

There was a bit of controversy posted via Twitter yesterday after a few football players shared their concerns with the FSU's COVID-19 safety regulations. However, many other football athletes also took to Twitter to ensure the public that they felt safe with the protocol in place, enforced by the coaching staff, which our David Visser explains in more detail. 

Visser also wrote about Head Coach Mike Norvell's response to the Twitter posts and the safety of his football team. 

Along with Norvell's interview, FSU football's Twitter account shared other interviews from yesterday's press conference. 

Defensive back Asante Samuel was featured in another installment of Seminole Legacy. 

And speaking of legends, the ACC Network is reliving the two-sport greatness of FSU legend Charlie Ward on Saturday. 

Happy birthday to FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald. 

Basketball 

Pro 'Nole Terance Mann is headed to the NBA Playoffs with the LA Clippers against the Mavericks. 

Baseball 

Seminole baseball gave a shoutout to a few of their lefties on Left Handers Day. 

Congrats to FSU freshman Parker Messick, who won the 2020 Cy Young Award in the summer Florida League. 

Golf 

Women's golfer Kim Metraux began playing in the Ladies Scottish Open yesterday. 

And Amelia Williamson won the Royal Cromer Club championship yesterday. 

Volleyball 

Florida State volleyball shared a throwback Thursday from the Seminole Invitational in 2017. 

Tennis 

The official Seminole athletics Twitter is doing another Spotlight feature, this time highlighting senior tennis athlete Rana-Roop Singh Bhullar, in which he did a brief, but insightful, Q+A.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch Mike Norvell Address FSU Players' Unrest

The Seminole head coach responds to a potentially divisive issue.

David Visser

by

Brooks Austin

Video: Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Others Defend FSU's COVID Safety

Numerous 'Noles are backing Norvell.

David Visser

More on How FSU Football Fan Policy Could Look Come Fall

New prospective protocols aim for safety-- but are they realistic?

David Visser

by

Foundryman20

FSU AM: Norvell Presser Highlights, Cameron Podcast, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU QB James Blackman on Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

A nod to a Seminole signal-caller.

David Visser

Highlights from Mike Norvell's Wednesday Press Conference

FSU goes full pads, and several Seminoles stand out.

David Visser

New FSU DB Praises Star 'Nole Receiver

The Bulldog turned Seminole is learning fast.

David Visser

All Seminoles Podcast: Jeff Cameron Interview

ESPN Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron sat down with us to talk about many topics

Mike Settle

FSU DT Opts Out of 2020 Football Season

This could effect the depth chart in the trenches

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Fall Football Updates & More Seminole News

The latest from the ACC, Big 10, and Pac-12 regarding football plans, football practice photos, and more news.

Dustin Franklin