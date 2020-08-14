FSU AM: Football COVID Safety, 'Nole Legend Feature, & More

Football

There was a bit of controversy posted via Twitter yesterday after a few football players shared their concerns with the FSU's COVID-19 safety regulations. However, many other football athletes also took to Twitter to ensure the public that they felt safe with the protocol in place, enforced by the coaching staff, which our David Visser explains in more detail.

Visser also wrote about Head Coach Mike Norvell's response to the Twitter posts and the safety of his football team.

Along with Norvell's interview, FSU football's Twitter account shared other interviews from yesterday's press conference.

Defensive back Asante Samuel was featured in another installment of Seminole Legacy.

And speaking of legends, the ACC Network is reliving the two-sport greatness of FSU legend Charlie Ward on Saturday.

Happy birthday to FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.

Basketball

Pro 'Nole Terance Mann is headed to the NBA Playoffs with the LA Clippers against the Mavericks.

Baseball

Seminole baseball gave a shoutout to a few of their lefties on Left Handers Day.

Congrats to FSU freshman Parker Messick, who won the 2020 Cy Young Award in the summer Florida League.

Golf

Women's golfer Kim Metraux began playing in the Ladies Scottish Open yesterday.

And Amelia Williamson won the Royal Cromer Club championship yesterday.

Volleyball

Florida State volleyball shared a throwback Thursday from the Seminole Invitational in 2017.

Tennis

The official Seminole athletics Twitter is doing another Spotlight feature, this time highlighting senior tennis athlete Rana-Roop Singh Bhullar, in which he did a brief, but insightful, Q+A.