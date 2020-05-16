AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Norvell "Next Big Thing", FSU Punter Transferring, and Softball Spotlight

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Will Mike Norvell be the "next big thing"? Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports seems to believe so. Check out what he had to say about Florida State's newest head coach. 

Perhaps this future projection of Florida State football will get the team back to where it once was. Our David Visser goes into the past of the program and what happened to the 5-star university. 

Former punter Logan Tyler has officially announced his transfer to Arizona State University. 

And there really is 'Nole place like Doak. Check out this flashback Friday post featuring Osceola and Renegade in front of a once packed stadium. 

However, it may not be long before Doak Campbell is filled again, but this time with professional sports teams and their fans. In David Visser's most recent article, he explains this interesting opportunity on Florida State's campus. 

Baseball 

11 has displayed a multitude of uniforms and hats throughout the many years of leading the team, but which is your favorite? 

Softball 

Maegan Tomlinson, a sophomore outfielder, is FSU Softball's most recent "Seminole Spotlight. Be sure to catch up with her, see what she's doing during quarantine, and learn a bit more about her as a player. 

NCAA Conference Commissioners Optimistic About Fall Football

SI writers Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde delve into the trials & tribulations that College Football & the NCAA face as the start of the next season comes closer.

David Visser

Whatever Happened to FSU as Five-Star University?

Dissecting the factors that saw FSU football devolve from the nation's most talent-rich program to a team fighting for bowl eligibility.

David Visser

FSU to 'Consider' Hosting Pro Sporting Events on Campus

Perhaps some pro 'Noles haven't played their final games in Tallahassee after all.

David Visser

FSU Loses Offensive Lineman to Medical DQ

A critical position gets thinner as an offensive lineman is disqualified.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Basketball: The History of the Power Forward Position

50 years later, the Seminoles are still looking for the next Reggie Royals.

Kent.Olsen

Who's The Real DLU? Broadening the Timeframe Favors FSU

How FSU stacks up against others for the title of DLU.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: DLU? Football in the Fall? A Hamilton Championship?

Which college program has put the most defensive linemen in the NFL, chatting with conference commissioners on fall football, and FSU's historic power forwards.

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: More Scholarship Offers, New NFL 'Noles Unis, & More

Your 24-hour look around campus and all things FSU.

Dustin Franklin

'Noles Land Blue-Chip DB from Texas: Scouting Report

Four-star class of 2021 cornerback Hunter Washington chooses FSU.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: A Blue-Chip Commit and Leonard Hamilton Profile

Hunter Washington Commits to FSU Football, Dink Jackson and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Narrow Schools.

Shawn Allen

