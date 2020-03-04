Mike Norvell Offers Memphis Receiver-- Again

Last June, 2022 WR Cameron Miller got his first scholarship offer. It came from his hometown Memphis Tigers and their then head-coach Mike Norvell. And now that Norvell is in Tallahassee, he's extended an offer for Miller to join him at Florida State.

Miller (6'2, 185) is a student at the Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, and although he's presently unranked, he has some nice offers in addition to those from the Seminoles and Tigers: Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Indiana. He's made unofficial visits to Starkville and Knoxville and also taken in Junior Day festivities at Alabama and Tennessee.

Speaking of the Volunteers, Norvell isn't Miller's only FSU connection who used to coach at another school that's offered him. Miller's primary recruiter with the 'Noles is running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson, who was the RB coach at Tennessee when Miller visited there in November.

Miller's highlights are included below, for your perusal.