AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Mike Norvell's Offers Reflect Tight End Role in His Offense

David Visser

It's been a busy last few days for Florida State tight end recruiting, as just the other day the Seminoles made the top 10 for a 2021 prospect, while yesterday saw them extend an offer to a 2022 recruit. But this is nothing new for new head coach Mike Norvell. In his first full year recruiting with the 'Noles, Norvell has now extended  17 offers out to 2021 TEs-- and we're only about halfway through the cycle. That's as many tight end offers as FSU extended to the 2020 and 2019 classes combined. 

And that's for a couple reasons. First, Florida State doesn't exactly boast a bunch of experience at the position. Austin White is a walk on, Carter Boatwright and Markeston Douglas are true freshmen, Wyatt Rector is a transfer who'd been a quarterback at Western Michigan, Camren McDonald has six career receptions, and Jordan Wilson is the newest addition and elder statesman after transferring in from UCLA, with 25 catches over three seasons in Los Angeles.  

That's it. That's the entirety of the scholarship players in FSU's tight end room. So yes, Norvell does need more talent at the position. His rosters at Memphis averaged eight TEs, and for good reason: the position is integral to his offense. 

Norvell likes tight ends who are athletic and adept pass catchers, which makes linebackers play a little farther off out of respect in case they run a route. This then opens up the running game, as the TE and get to the second level to block and already be at an advantage, downfield ahead of the running back. 

That explains a lot about the tight ends Norvell is bringing in and targeting. Tall tight ends are matchup nightmares, and they also provide massive catch radii for quarterbacks. From 2017-2019, Norvell had at least one 6'7 tight end on his Memphis rosters. The tallest TE on the FSU roster after the 2020 class signed was 6'4, so his decision to court the former Bruin, Wilson (6'5), makes sense. 

As do those prospects alluded to in the introduction. At 6'7, Mitch Evans, who just named FSU to his top 10, is the country's tallest ranked tight end. He's a versatile athlete, as is 2022's Marlin Klein (6'6), who boasts a 4.4 40 and just got his Florida State offer. Aside from Evans, the Seminoles' other 2021 tight end offers include five to 6'6 players and two more to 6'5 recruits. We'll have to see how many players Norvell wants to take at the position for '21, as he already has commitments from 6'4 Jackson West and 6'3 Koby Gross.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Offers Talented Two-Sport 2023 Athlete: Scouting Report

Class of '23 defensive back Kaleb Cost picks up 'Noles offer.

Dustin Franklin

5 'Noles Named to an All-ACC Team

Florida State has a handful of players named to Pick Six Previews' All-ACC Team.

Dustin Franklin

FSU in Top 12 for Blue-Chip Cornerback: Scouting Report

The Seminoles make the cut for a four-star recruit from the Lone Star State.

David Visser

FSU AM: 'Nole Alum on Blackman, Recruiting Updates, & More

Recruiting updates (and some hope), James Blackman's player spotlight, and Coach Hamilton praises assistants.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU's President Outlines Plan for Steps Toward Equality

Florida State University President John Thrasher laid out a plan and immediate steps to move the school towards equality for all students.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Another Long Tight End: Scouting Report

A prospect this tall, with this kind of footwork and speed? One worth keeping an eye on.

David Visser

FSU AM: Recruiting News, Baseball Highlights, & NBA Success

Football makes a couple of recruits’ final schools lists, a baseball highlight reel, and a look at FSU’s recent success in the NBA.

Dustin Franklin

FSU's Biggest Recent Recruiting Rival: The Immediate Past

Mike Norvell can't change the past; but history shows a brighter future could be closer than many think for the 'Noles on the trail.

David Visser

FSU Makes Top 10 for Top-20 Tight End: Scouting Report

Breaking down some fun film on a potentially versatile weapon.

David Visser

FSU Offers 2022 OT: Scouting Report

The ‘Noles continue to come after the Peach State.

Mike Settle