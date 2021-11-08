Mike Norvell provides an update on Jordan Travis' availability

The Seminoles need their starting quarterback back against the Hurricanes this upcoming weekend.

Florida State has a big week ahead in preparation for its in-state rival, Miami. There's always a buzz around the program when these two face off. You can argue it's one of the best rivalry games in the country every year.

This will be Mike Norvell's first time facing the Canes in person after having to miss the game last season and watch from home due to COVID-19. One person he'll also want to have with him on the sideline this Saturday is the Seminoles' starting quarterback, Jordan Travis.

READ MORE: Five potential transfer quarterback options that Florida State should monitor

Travis was not able to suit up last weekend against NC State because of illness. During Monday's press conference, Norvell gave an update on his quarterback and his availability for this upcoming weekend's game.

"We’re going to see how the week progresses," Norvell said. “He was in pretty tough shape this past weekend. Carried over to yesterday. And we’ll see as we progress throughout the week."

McKenzie Milton was FSU's starter last weekend in place of Travis for a 28-14 loss in Doak Campbell Stadium. Norvell and the 'Noles are 3-2 when Travis starts and 0-4 when he does not.

Fans in Tallahassee are going to want to see No. 13 available this weekend to face Manny Diaz as the Seminoles look to snap a four-game losing streak in the rivalry.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commitment plans to visit for Miami game

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!