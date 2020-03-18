Mike Norvell's Seminole Boosters Tour a Bigger Loss for FSU Football than Spring Game Cancellation

Tuesday saw Florida State, in accordance with the ACC, follow suit by canceling its spring football game, along with Head Coach Mike Norvell's Seminole Boosters Tour. The former is a bigger spectacle-- but the latter is a bigger deal, given the state of the program.

We all love the spring game. Whether you're attending in person or watching from afar on cable, it's a fun sneak-peak of 'Nole football's next iteration. But despite all that, it's still a glorified scrimmage. And given recent FSU history, a somewhat tainted one at that.

I was one of many to laud WIllie Taggart after his 2018 spring game-- not necessarily for the product on the field, but how he seemed to heal the Seminole faithful with how he made his way around the field greeting fans after its conclusion.

But we all know how that ended. So what could Norvell possibly do to overcome doubts, regardless of how well it could have gone? Don't get me wrong, Florida State desperately needed the spring practices it lost, in which Norvell and his new coordinators were installing new schemes-- and just as importantly, implementing a fresh culture. Still, the spring game is a mere peak behind the curtain. An entertaining one, but a frivolity regardless.

The bigger loss here is Norvell's Seminole Boosters Tour. One reason Taggart was shown the door was the number of financial pledges going unfilled by FSU donors; and this is far from a program drowning in money. Seminole Boosters' justifiable crisis of confidence in Taggart resulted in a corresponding lack in quantity of cash..

Norvell's tour was to be an exercise in restoring the faith of those boosters and their belief in the program's direction. Seminole Boosters have a great, influential reach; this tour could have helped facilitate that reach back to their checkbooks.