FSU Makes Top 10 for Top-20 Tight End: Scouting Report

Americans may take some time off to celebrate Independence Day, but college football recruiting never stops, and as you can tell by our coverage, the Seminoles remained active on the trail.

While one prospect with FSU in his final list of schools committed elsewhere, the 'Noles bounced back by making three other players' short lists: an Alabama defensive back, a Georgia lineman, as well as Ohio tight end Mitchell Evans.

Evans, of Wadsworth High School in Wadsworth, OH, is the nation's No. 20 TE for the 2021 class, and at 6'7, 240, he's the tallest tight end among the 94 prospects with composite rankings at that spot. Adding Jackson would give Florida State two top-25 tight ends in the '21 class, as FSU commit Jackson West is the No. 24 recruit there.

Length is obviously the first thing that comes to mind when scouting Evans; the prospect of getting him matched up with a linebacker or safety pushing six feet is quite tantalizing, and that possibility is furthered by the versatility he shows in his film. He lines up in the wildcat at times, and he's a lot shiftier when carrying the ball than most tight ends-- especially 6'7 tight ends. Evans can split out and lineup as a receiver, or as an h-back, so his versatility aids the offense create mismatches for him.

Evans is a competitive blocker, and fights for every yard as a receiver. He shows great instincts for helping out his quarterback by feeling and settling into space in coverage. Want more evidence of Evans' versatility? He punts, too.

FSU offered Evans on June 18.