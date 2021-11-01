Monday Mailbag: Clemson, play-calling, and quarterbacks

There are occasional weekends throughout the year where I end up hating sports. To say the least, this was one of them. Florida State lost to Clemson with some questionable calls down the stretch, my favorite NBA team, the Boston Celtics, lost in double overtime, and Jameis Winston reportedly suffered an ACL injury against Tampa Bay. Normally I'd be a little angry about having to attend a wedding next weekend but now I can't wait.

Regardless, the beat moves on. North Carolina State travels to Tallahassee on Saturday for a matchup that could very well decide the Seminoles' bowl fate. FSU has to win three of its final four games to make it to bowl season. The Wolfpack are a formidable opponent and handled Louisville 28-13 last week, a team that defeated the 'Noles earlier this season.

These two teams matched up in 2020 in Raleigh. NC State came away with a 38-22 win during Chubba Purdy's first career start.

Let's open up the mailbag on this fine Monday.

Going for it on 4th down, with the run play up the middle that had not given any positive yards all day, I thought it was a really bad call. - Erica Leonard

Not technically a question but I agree. That was the one moment all day when I questioned a decision from the coaching staff. Fourth and one, Clemson has been stuffing you all afternoon up the middle, and you make it easy for them with the Corbin run.

I would've liked to see an RPO or play-action to get the ball in Travis' hands to make the final decision, or even just punt to preserve field position on your side of the 50.

With Jordan Travis showing limitations in the passing game, do you feel that next season Purdy or even Duffy get a true chance to be the starting QB? - Jarrett Leedy

Regardless of Jordan Travis' performance this season, I think the plan has always been for Florida State to have another quarterback competition in 2022. Purdy will be going into his third season with the Seminoles and looked solid in backup action two weeks ago. He certainly has the tools to be a starting signal-caller as long as he continues to grow.

AJ Duffy might be more of a longshot to win the job but he does plan to early enroll. Getting into the program in January and going through spring practice may give him an outside chance. Either way, it'll provide some offseason discussion.

How come we are afraid to catch punts in the air? - Marshall Feaman

Man, I don't know but it's infuriating. Every single game, it feels like there is some type of dumb mistake on special teams. Whether it's a returner not fielding the ball, missing holes, or fumbling the ball, it is mind-boggling.

Florida State didn't have a good chance against Clemson on the final drive but Treshaun Ward could've saved a little bit of time. I hope the coaching staff harps on that play all week, as "small" as it may have been in the final result.

What is it with refs in the Clemson games? Reminded me of 16. - Michael Carpenter

Even in a season when Clemson isn't winning, they've got to protect the face of the conference. Seriously, those two calls against the Seminoles on the final defensive drive were pretty questionable. The officials had been letting the wide receivers and defensive backs go at it all day but of course, with the game on the line, they suddenly tighten things up. The personal foul was a judgment call and a bad one. DJ was still in bounds but flopped like a fish to get the flag.

ACC. Another Crappy Call.

Please explain why the hell we would run that last play? Out of all the plays in the universe why would you run that play? - Mark Andrew

One play left in the game, 67 yards to go, and you need a touchdown. Travis just showed on the last play that he didn't have the arm for the hail mary and Clemson was playing multiple defenders deep.

What's your play-call, genius?

Why are we not playing Milton or Chubba? - Morgan McNeill

What's going to change? We've seen what McKenzie Milton can do. His injury has severely limited his mobility and he can't hold up behind Florida State's offensive line. Plus, Milton's velocity isn't the same as it once was.

As for Purdy, I'm not sure that he gives the Seminoles a better chance to win right now than Travis. He may have more upside in the passing game but this team doesn't have the weapons to highlight his strengths.

What are the chances Travis Jay moves to wide receiver? - @seminolecam94

Well, it's probably going to be his only chance to contribute at Florida State moving forward. Jay has played himself off the field at defensive back and Clemson took advantage of him for a touchdown on Saturday. He hasn't been any better as a returner, fumbling and essentially surrendering the only points in the win over UMass.

I expected Jay to make a massive leap and develop into a potential star this season. That just hasn't happened.

What is the overall record for both FSU basketball and football teams when you guys send Austin to cover the game? - @rossynole10

This is a fun one...

Austin claims that he's 101-35 in total when attending Florida State football and basketball games. All that matters to me is this season and he's 0-3 (Notre Dame, Wake Forest, and Clemson).

Do you think the 'Noles can finish .500 or above with the remaining schedule? - Rob

It certainly isn't going to be easy. The final four games are against NC State (6-2), Miami (4-4), Boston College (4-4), and Florida (4-4). It's more manageable than it was in August but it's still a tough gauntlet.

Florida State sits at 3-5 and needs to win three of those four to make it to 6-6 to qualify for a bowl. That loss to Jacksonville State is stinging even more right now.

