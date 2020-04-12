2019's National Interceptions Leader Transferring to FSU Football

Florida Atlantic knew a thing or two about takeaways in 2019. The Owls generated an FBS-best 33 takeaways last season, three clear of Clemson and Baylor. This helped FAU lead the country in turnover margin. But now Florida State has authored a takeaway from Florida Atlantic and new head coach Willie Taggart, as the 'Noles have swiped cornerback Meiko Dotson, who will transfer from Boca Raton to Tallahassee for his final season.

Dotson (5'11, 195) was a key factor in those takeaways. The Owls led the nation in interceptions, and nobody in the country picked off more passes than Dotson, who tied for the FBS lead with nine last season.

To say that Dotson is a veteran is an understatement. A product of Daytona Beach's Mainland High School, Dotson's recruitment began in 2014, when he visited FSU but was not offered. He signed with Georgia Tech the following year and redshirted before playing sparingly in 12 games in 2016.

Dotson then headed to Garden City Community College in Kansas for the 2017 season, before winding up at FAU the next year. But an injury delayed his return to FBS football, and he took a medical redshirt in 2018 before his breakout campaign last season. Dotson's 2019 performance earned him a first team All-Conference USA nod.

Dotson visited Florida State a month ago and is now the second defensive transfer head coach Mike Norvell has landed in the last week, joining defensive end Deonte Williams. He's an immediate plug-and-play option for the Seminole secondary and new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.