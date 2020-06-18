NCAA Approves Summer Schedule for Return to Football

The NCAA is moving forward with the goal of playing out the upcoming football season as scheduled, today releasing a statement that its Division I Council has approved plans to allow summer activities to proceed for a return to the gridiron, and on time.

The schedule approved is for teams beginning their seasons on September 5, which is when Florida State is scheduled to open against West Virginia in Atlanta. FSU is currently in the middle of voluntary player workouts, but nothing official, and the Seminoles have recently had at least one more player test positive for COVID-19 after a 'Nole offensive lineman survived the virus early on.

Here are the specifics, from the NCAA:

Assuming a school’s first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, Sept. 5, schools may conduct up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (with not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

Then, from July 24 through Aug. 6, schools may conduct up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:

-Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

-Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.

-Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.