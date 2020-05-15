NCAA Conference Commissioners Optimistic About Fall Football

For two months now, American sports have been put on hold. But their return may be on its way. The PGA Tour could be up and running sooner rather than later. Major League Baseball looks ready for an abbreviated season commencing in early July. But the real question for many college sports fans remains: will NCAA football be back, as scheduled in the fall?

Our Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde went right to the decision-makers to get some feedback on college pigskin come autumn, speaking with the commissioners of the power-five conferences, the G5 conferences, and Notre Dame's AD. Think of them as your starting 11 in determining the fate of NCAA ball come fall.

Their full piece is extensive and well worth a read, but for our purposes here, we've distilled it down to information most affecting Florida State-- and those are the comments from ACC Commissioner John Swofford. But first, some overarching context. The 10 Commissioners speak on a bi-weekly basis in an attempt to get on the same page, because, as Pac-12 Commish Larry Scott characterizes the challenge, "There is no playbook for this."

Still, there's reason for hope. American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco described his outlook as “cautiously optimistic,” and said that he's "growing more optimistic daily that we are going to have a season and that we might even be able to start on time in the fall under certain conditions.” Big 12 Commish Bob Bowlsby maintains that he's "a little more optimistic today than [he] was two weeks ago.”

The consensus idea on the table is for an extended, six-week training camp that would start around July 15 to get players prepared after this prolonged period without supervised training-- but the call on that has to be made soon.

Said Swofford about a decision date: "We’re looking at June 1 from an NCAA standpoint and collective standpoint as a day to reconsider everything and get everybody on the same page as much as we can. I think there will be a framework of ‘Here’s what’s allowable from an NCAA standpoint.'"

The possibility of pushing the season back into the spring remains on the table as well-- though it's being describes as more of a last resort. Swofford also commented on that option: "The longer you’d go into the spring semester the more complicated it gets in every way, including the athletes in our football programs that envision an NFL career, as well as playing a season into the spring and turning around, for those players coming back, playing another full season starting in September. It’s a huge hypothetical."

Several other questions are addressed by the group of Commissioners:

Who’s going to make the decision to restart on-campus training?

Can you have on-campus athletic activities without students attending classes in person?

What if some schools can open and others, because of state governing orders, cannot?

Once football teams return to campus, what does pre-season football training look like—in terms of testing, practice schedules, etc.?

During the season, if/when someone tests positive, what happens?

Will fans be allowed to attend?

If you have a truncated season, do you play just conference games?

For all the Commissioners' responses, be sure to check out the full piece.