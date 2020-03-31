AllSeminoles
The NCAA Rules In Favor Of Eligibility Relief For Spring Sport Athletes; How Does This Affect FSU?

Mike Settle

The Covid-19 virus has brought about a lot of change for every single one of us. Sports in particular have undergone significant changes and cancellations. The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments we all love so much will not take place. The Masters? Postponed... for now. Wimbeldon? Canceled. All major professional sports are on hold and all spring college sports lost the majority of their seasons.

But a little bit of hope came today when the NCAA announced it's granted eligibility relief for those seniors who had what would be their final seasons cut short. This of course just makes the option available-- they don't have to return. It will also have no effect on the roster limits for each sport.

This is ultimately is a good thing for the student athlete. When their seasons were taken away, this was ultimately who lost out the most on the experience. Of course this ruling will not please everyone: this makes the roster numbers bloated, which will be interesting to see managed. This also comes after the announcement that winter sports would not receive the same relief which many felt they deserved after their post-seasons were canceled.

So what does this mean for FSU? Mike Martin Jr.'s baseball team is facing a situation of a very expanded roster. The 2020 roster was filled by 38 players and while there is potential for three guys to head for the MLB Draft there are also 18 new commits joining next season. The program is looking at a 50 man roster unless there are transfers coming soon. 

The softball team may have been young this past season but now has five seniors with decisions to make. If all five do return then it'll be a similar situation to the other diamond sport. They'll be bringing in eight new commits and the No. 1 class in the country, which could lead to a sizable 30-woman roster. 

I think you're getting the picture here, because it'll be no different for Golf, Track and Field, Beach Volleyball and all other spring sports. All of these sports could have bloated rosters for the first time. This will be uncharted territory for head coaches, and how they handle the potential rosters will be more important than ever.

This decision has pros and cons, but the NCAA made the right move this time in the best interest of the student athlete-- which is their supposed goal, after all. We live in unprecedented times in our society and like always, sports is a reflection of that. The 2021 spring sports season (if we are lucky enough to get one) will be one to which we pay a little added attention.

