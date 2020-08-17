New 2021 NFL Mock Draft: 4 'Noles Selected in First 3 Rounds

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several players have already opted out of the 2020 college football season, including a double-digit total from the ACC. Some of the more high-profile athletes have explained that they'll instead turn their attention to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Florida State's bigger names are still participating, and a recent 2021 NFL mock draft of the first four rounds has four Seminoles coming off the board in that span. Here are the projections from Pro Football Network, along with the explanations (for those deliberated upon-- not all draftees have an explanation).

Round 1, Overall Pick No. 7: DT Marvin Wilson, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions addressed a need at cornerback in 2020 but still have several needs across the defense. The interior defensive line requires attention in the 2021 NFL Draft, and although the coaching staff appears happy with the linebacker group, there is a need there. Several wide receivers are out of contract in 2021, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Lions address that need either. A defensive tackle who is strong against the run while also being able to disrupt the quarterback is a valuable commodity in the NFL. Wilson is the standout defensive tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft class. He has the strength to be effective against the run but also has surprising athleticism for a man of his size, which makes him a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

Round 1, Overall Pick No. 24: S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Philadelphia Eagles

A distinct lack of depth at linebacker may force the Philadelphia Eagles to address the position early in the 2021 NFL Draft, although they also have a need at the safety and cornerback positions, despite adding Darius Slay over the offseason. As Alshon Jeffrey and DeSean Jackson enter the final years of their careers, the Eagles may add another receiver for the future after drafting Jalen Reagor in the first round last year.



It might be hyperbole to describe Hamsah Nasirildeen as the Isaiah Simmons of the 2021 NFL Draft class, but he blurs the traditional lines between the safety and linebacker position in the same way that Simmons does. The positional versatility will be particularly appealing to NFL teams as will his athletic ability, physical nature, and natural leadership qualities.

Round 2, Overall Pick No. 50: WR Tamorrion Terry, Green Bay Packers



Round 3, Overall Pick No. 67: CB Asante Samuel, Jr., Cincinnati Bengals