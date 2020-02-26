FSU's Cam Akers Feels Underrated Heading into NFL Combine

When Cam Akers originally committed to Florida State, he was one of the most sought-after high school prospects in a long time and the top running back in his class. He was committing to a program that under then head coach Jimbo Fisher was coming off an Orange Bowl victory and a 10 win season. His experience in Tallahassee was quite different though.

In his FSU career, Akers had a laundry list of things happen that he didn’t sign up for. Two head coaching changes, three different offensive coordinators, asked to play snaps at quarterback, injuries, three historically poor offensive lines that often allowed the defense to touch him before the play could even develop-- these are just the tip of the iceberg. Yet he somehow managed to eclipse 1,000 yards twice in his three seasons, along with scoring 27 touchdowns.

That’s not to say Akers didn’t have his own set of issues. On the field he struggled with fumbling the football, often in critical moments of the game. Through three seasons, Akers had 10 fumbles. He also had issues with that dreaded turf monster that caused him to trip over his own two feet when it seemed like a big play was in the making.

Off the field, there were rumblings about a potential transfer and possibly a lack of buying into what it takes to succeed at the highest level. He put all of those to rest in his final season by deciding to stay, and in most games he was the best player on the field at any given moment. If he wasn’t the best he was certainly one of the toughest.

He spoke about being underrated to former FSU quarterback Danny Kanell. But he can shake that moniker this week at the NFL Combine by showing improved ball skills and that most of the bad film can be attributed to things out of his control. He has the chance to see his stock rise more than almost any player in this draft class and has the upside to be one of the better running backs in the NFL.

The former five-star prospect has something to prove. He’s already started the week by talking to the assembled media about just wanting a chance to go out and prove himself, and that he learned from his adversity at Florida State. Akers’ road from being underrated to super star begins in Indianapolis.