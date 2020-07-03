'Nole QB Commit Luke Altmyer on Elite 11, FSU Commitment

Sports Illustrated All-American, SI's site covering all things recruiting, was represented in Nashville the last few days for the Elite 11-- as was Florida State football, in the form of 'Nole quarterback commit Luke Altmyer.

Last night, we relayed the grades our staff assigned to Altmyer and the rest of the QBs for each drill, as well as their overall ranks, but if you wanted a more personal response from Altmyer, you're in luck. Our Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia, Jr., caught up with the future Seminole to discuss his experience at the prestigious competition.

Altmyer was very impressed with how the event was pulled off:

It was just a blessing to be able to come with everything going on. A lot of crazy things happened. Three weeks ago, no one even knew this was gonna happen. It was crazy how it turned out and I thought it was great. I thought Brian (Stumpf), Trent (Dilfer) and all the coaches did an incredible job of putting this thing on.

While he certainly did turn heads in Nashville, Altmyer acknowledged that he could've done better:

I didn't do my best, I feel like. I competed well and could have done a lot better. Yesterday (Tuesday) we only got about 20 throws, today (Wednesday) we got a couple that counted, so some days you won't have your best days. I thought I did well, had a lot of good throws and a couple of bad ones but it was fun. Met a lot of good guys and it was a once in a lifetime experience.

The word coming out of the Elite 11 was that FSU might have to fend off Alabama to retain Altmyer's commitment-- he discussed his feelings about the 'Noles, Tide, and his recruitment overall.

Taking it day by day. It's been a blessing. As a kid, you've always wanted to have options and being looked up to by younger kids. That's what it's all about, inspiring the youth. I feel like I'm in a good spot with Florida State. I committed there February 3 and I committed there for a good reason. I feel like I would be a great fit there, I feel like I could come in and compete early and really thrive there as a student as well.

Just keeping all of my doors open because you never know what can happen in this recruiting game, it's such a business. Florida State might get an insane transfer who is only a freshman who got hurt...I don't know, you know how that goes.

So what of 'Bama?

They're Alabama. They win national championships, they lose one game a year if that. They have an incredible program with Coach (Nick) Saban, Coach (Steve) Sarkisian...I mean, they're just Alabama. Who knows what can happen.