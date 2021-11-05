NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State vs. NC State

The Florida State Seminoles entire the final month of the season needing to win three of their final four games to make it to a bowl game. That means the Seminoles are going to have to steal a win or two down the stretch, one of those victories may have to come this Saturday. A solid North Carolina State team comes to Tallahassee to take on a beat up FSU squad.

The Wolfpack are 6-2 and defeated Louisville last week. However, their only two losses in 2021 have both come on the road, at Mississippi State, and at Miami. For whatever reason, the offense has a drop-off in scoring away from Raleigh. Regardless, quarterback Devin Leary is one of the best in the entire conference. He's thrown 21 touchdowns to two interceptions and hasn't thrown a pick since early on in the year. The Wolfpack also have a decent running game and a strong defense.

FSU's offense will need to get back on track on the ground in this game. It'll be difficult to do against the No. 18 rushing defense in the country. The 'Noles defense will once again need to step up and limit the scoring in this game to have their best shot at pulling off the win.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions for Florida State vs. NC State

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

I think I got a little too worked up last week, this time around, I'm back to my old ways. North Carolina State has played well all season and good quarterbacks have lit up Florida State's defense. Leary is one of the best this unit will face on the entire schedule and it's going to take a heck of an effort to slow him down. Couple that with two solid running backs and three tall receivers and the challenge becomes even tougher.

Frankly, there are some question marks about who will be able to take the field for the Seminoles on Saturday. Head coach Mike Norvell mentioned that a bug was going around the team and the roster is coming off of its most physical game yet in the close loss to Clemson. This is simply a tough turnaround.

The uncertainty makes it hard for me to roll with the Seminoles this week. I'll take NC State to walk away with a win in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Season record: 4-4

North Carolina State 31, Florida State 17

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This game is going to be tough. Florida State's rushing game was shut down last week by Clemson. This weekend, NC State's front seven are also talented enough to stuff the run and they've been playing well. It'll be essential to have Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, and DJ Williams have a big day in Doak. Availability of players on Mike Norvell's roster is also something I'm worried about after the coach's comments after practice on Wednesday. I think FSU's team is a little too dinged up heading into this one after facing the Tigers last weekend and my gut doesn't feel good enough to pick the 'Noles.



Season record: 5-3

North Carolina State 31, Florida State 21

Nate Greer (@NateGreer26)

I’m probably going to be wrong, but NC St hasn’t played well in Tally under Doeren. Plus, Cory Durden doesn’t deserve to get a win at Doak, and the entire fan base there sucks.

Season record: 2-6

Florida State 33, North Carolina State 31

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

I was positive last week and it didn’t work so….The overall health of the team worries me with a lot of guys not practicing, and NC State is a solid team with a good front four to stop the run

Season record: 4-4

North Carolina State 33, Florida State 17

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

Florida State plays solid for most of the game, and effort is never an issue. However, the mental mistakes and costly penalties remain a theme as the Wolfpack leave Tallahassee with a victory, further hindering the ‘Noles chance at a bowl game.

Season record: 5-3

North Carolina State 35, Florida State 27

Noah Jahn (@NoahJahn05)

I actually don’t hate this matchup for FSU. It’ll be a tough game against a stout defense. But I trust the playcalling enough to scheme around the defense. That bug going around the team could leave some key guys out but until we know for sure, I have the ‘Noles winning in Doak.

Season record: 2-6

Florida State 34, North Carolina State 31

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Season record: 3-5

North Carolina State 28, Florida State 24

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

FSU bounces back after a heartbreaking loss to Clemson.

Season record: 3-5

Florida State 31, North Carolina State 24

Consensus: North Carolina State (5-3)

