'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 1950s

The 1950s were a completely different time when it came to Florida State football and the NFL draft. It's cavemen writing on walls in comparison to the way both operate today. The NFL had been up and running for quite some time by the time the decade began, however there was not a large amount of money to be made by playing in it. Most players went into the military or entered the workforce (as you'll see below.)

The 'Noles were just getting started around this time, playing their first season in 1947. The program would have three head coaches during the decade: Don Veller, Tom Nugent and Perry Moss. The Seminoles did manage to send 14 players to the NFL Draft during this time though, and here's what became of those players.

1951

Round 12, Pick 142- Milan Sellers, Back, Cleveland Browns.

Round 24, Pick 291- Wayne Benner, Back, Cleveland Browns.

Round 29, Pick 351- Bill Driver, Back, Cleveland Browns.

None of the three listed above ended up playing a snap of professional football. The value of being drafted in the early 1950s didn’t hold the same weight as it does today. As far as I can tell, all three entered the workforce and started a family.

Also, the Browns love the 'Noles from the 50s and beyond-- well at least they loved drafting Seminoles, if not playing them.

1952

Round 12, Pick 144- Roy Thompson, HB, Cleveland Browns: A player that former coach Don Veller called "the best I've ever seen" ended up not working out at the professional level. At FSU he would miss practices and told his coach he was going to “chase women, it’s more fun” and sat out the entire 1952 season. He never played a snap of professional football and would later join the Marines.

1954

Round 16, Pick 144- Bobby Fiveash, HB, San Francisco 49ers: Bobby never did make it to the NFL but had a brief stint in the CFL. He only rushed for 12 yards on 3 attempts.

Round 29, Pick 340- Bill Mote, OT, New York Giants: Never did end up playing, went into the workforce.

1955

Round 4, Pick 40- Tom Feamster, Back, Baltimore Colts: At the time, Feamster was the highest pick in school history. He played 12 games for the Baltimore Colts in 1956 but not again after that.

Round 20, Pick 241- Bill Proctor, OT, Cleveland Browns: A name some FSU fans may recognize, he never played in the NFL. However, he was inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame in 1988 and stepped in at Interim Athletic Director in 2007. He also spent time in the Army Reserves, as President of Stetson University, and in 2004 was elected to the Florida House of Representatives.

1956

Round 18, Pick 96- George Boyer, LB, Los Angeles Rams.

Round 19, Pick 220- Jerry Jacobs, OG, Pittsburgh Steelers.

As far as I could find neither player went on to play in the NFL. Wasn’t able to find much outside of Jacobs being in the United States Armed Forced.

1957

Round 29, Pick 348- Lee Corso, WR, Chicago Cardinals: Well where do I begin with this one? Corso went on to be the second most famous player (just behind Burt freaking Reynolds) for the 'Noles during the 1950s. He didn't play in the NFL but went right into college coaching where he found tremendous success at places like Louisville and Indiana. In 1987 he was hired by ESPN as an analyst on this little show called College Gameday. You may have heard of it. He's been a big part of the show ever since, where he closes the show by selecting headgear from whichever team he's picking in day's big game. He's become college football's lovable grandpa.

1958

Round 22, Pick 269- Bobby Renn, HB, Cleveland Browns: Renn had a very successful career in Tallahassee but it didn't translate to the NFL. He spent one season with the New York Titans where he had 1 carry for 14 yards. He was selected for the FSU Hall of Fame in 1984.

Round 23, Pick 270- Ron Schomburger, HB, Washington Redskins: While he didn't play professionally, Schomburger had a great career at Florida State and that landed him in its Hall of Fame in 1994. He also served in the United States Army.