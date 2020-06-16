AllSeminoles
3 ‘Noles Make 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Mike Settle

The ballot for the 2021 class of the College Football Hall of Fame was released this afternoon, and three FSU standouts made the cut. 

Barry Smith was one of the very first early-round NFL Draft selections from FSU. He finished his college career with over 2,000 yards receiving and 26 touchdowns. And those numbers came during an era when passing wasn’t the end all of the sport that it is today. He split time with the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is a case of better late than never, as Smith was one of the first truly great players in the program’s history. 

Marvin Jones was a former All-American linebacker and first round pick in the NFL, where he was taken by the New York Jets. Jones earned the nickname “Shadetree” during his time in Tallahassee, where he's a beloved figure who's already been inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame in the year 2000. He left after his junior season, finishing with 369 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and three interceptions. Some would say this one is long overdue. 

Sebastian Janikowski is probably more well known for his time spent in the NFL with the Raiders organization, which took him in the first round, a rarity for a kicker. But most people forget he had a whale of a career at Florida State, which includes being a member of the 1999 National Championship team. The numbers back this up, as he finished his college career with almost 98% extra points made and almost 80% of field goals made. He became quite the character for not only ‘Nole fans to latch onto but the national media as well. 

The voting for the College Football Hall of Fame ends on July 7th. Check back here with us at All Seminoles for updates as this develops. 

