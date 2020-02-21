Flick on your morning news of choice, sip your coffee, and click through your daily dose of FSU athletics. Here's what you need to know.

Football

It's slim pickins these days in the Football world. NSD is over, and Spring Practice hasn't started. But if you're gonna have offseason news, let's have this kind of news. The Noles brought Clemson assistant, Adam Van Clay, to the support staff. Read more about Van Clay here.

In other news, here's a video of some large football players lifting even larger weights. Happy Friday, now go attack this weekend like you're training for the season.

Basketball

It's Bracketology SZN! The Noles are jockeying for both the conference title and a top three NCAA seed. Duke went down this week, and Oregon went down tonight. Check in with our own Mitch Schmidt's ACC Tournament Seed Projections. *Men's Warehouse President voice* you're gonna like what you read, I guarantee it.

There is a reason our basketball team is good. In this NBA Mock Draft, two Noles are projected as first rounders. However, they aren't as Juvenile was, a lottery pick (you're welcome 90's Hip Hop heads).

Baseball

The Noles back in action at the Dick tonight at 6:00PM. They host Cincinnati for a three game set in an old Metro Conference match up. But for it to be a true Metro Conference game, neither team's players would go to class, and each team would take off for a two-and-a-half week road trip.

The whole series is broadcast on ACCN extra. I have YouTubeTV, so all you Comcast people, no you can't get my login info.

Beach Volleyball

The Beach Noles (Notorious D.I.G.s? Sonova Beaches? I don't know, I'm working on a nick name) open their season today! Here's the deal, it'll be chilly in Tally, but tailgate at the Beach court, at 4:00 then head to the Dick for some baseball.