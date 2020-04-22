'Noles In the NFL Draft: The 1970s

We're moving on from the tumultuous 1960s and headed into a less socially and politically charged 1970s. Like the world around it, Florida State University and its football program were changing. Remember, this was still just about 20 years into the the experiment of FSU dipping its toe into the waters of college football waters. And while the teams weren't always great, the level of talent had been raised substantially.

At the start of the decade, the program would get its final season under Bill Peterson, two short stints from Larry Jones and Darrell Mudra, and then make the best decision in program history. In 1976, FSU hired Bobby Bowden away from West Virginia and the rest is history. Over the decade, the 'Noles had 28 players taken in the NFL Draft; let's take a look at how all 28 fared.

1971

2nd Round, Pick 51- Bill Cappelman, QB, Minnesota Vikings: A pretty high pick was spent on the FSU quarterback, but ultimately it didn't pan out. He played 1 game during his lone season in Minnesota and then played 7 games for Detroit in 1973. He finished his career with 82 passing yards, no touchdowns, and 1 interception.

6th Round, Pick 135- Grant Guthrie, K, Buffalo Bills: Guthrie spent two seasons in the NFL and kicked in 20 games. He made 13 field goals and 23 extra points. He was later inducted into the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame for his high school accomplishments.

10th Round, Pick 256- Tom Bailey, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Bailey spent four seasons with the Eagles organization, where he amassed 60 rushes for 186 yards and 1 touchdown. After his playing career ended, he got his MBA at the University of South Florida then went into multiple different industries. Going back to Bailey's Seminole career: he was the first person to score a touchdown in the inaugural Peach Bowl.

15th Round, 366 pick- Phil Abraira, DB/WR, Chicago Bears: Abraira never ended up playing in the NFL. He stayed in Tallahassee and worked in the trucking industry until his passing in 2006.

1972

10th Round, Pick 240- Rhett Dawson, WR, Houston Oilers: Dawson spent 2 seasons in the NFL with Houston and Minnesota. He recorded 8 receptions, 108 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had a brief stint in the CFL with Saskatchewan. He's the brother of Red Dawson, who was an assistant coach at Marshall University during its plane crash tragedy and is portrayed by Matthew Fox in the film We Are Marshall.

10th Round, Pick 260- Richard Amman, DE, Dallas Cowboys: Amman didn't spend much time in the Lone Star State. He was waived that August and picked up by the Baltimore Colts. He had a brief stint in the World Football League and then went into working in his local school district. His son Eustis also attended Florida State on a football scholarship.

1973

It should be noted that this was banner year at the Draft for the program. It had six picks overall, two first-round picks and a second-round pick. Bill Peterson's final recruiting class before he left in '70 worked out okay.

1st Round, Pick 21- Barry Smith, WR, Green Bay: Smith was the first FSU player to go in the first round since Ron Sellers in 1969. He spent 3 seasons in Green Bay and 1 in Tampa Bay (more on that later.) During his career he had 45 receptions for 692 yards and 4 touchdowns.

1st Round, Pick 24: J.T. Thomas, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Thomas spent 8 seasons in the steel city and 1 in Denver. He played on the 1974 and 1975 back-to-back Super Bowl Championship teams in Pittsburgh. He had a career high 5 interceptions in 1974 and was named to the Pro Bowl after the 1976 season. After football was over he went into the restaurant business.

2nd round, Pick 33- Gary Huff, QB, Chicago Bears: Huff had an interesting career. He played football and baseball at FSU. He was the quarterback during the first ever Fiesta Bowl, in which he threw 3 touchdowns to some familiar names in Barry Smith and Rhett Dawson. He spent four years with the Bears, 2 with the Buccaneers, and 1 with the 49ers. He was the quarterback responsible for the first win in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history. He finished his career with 4,329 yards and 16 touchdowns.

4th Round, Pick 95- Eddie McMillan, DB, Los Angeles Rams: McMillan spent six years in the NFL with the Rams, Seahawks, and Bills. He accumulated 12 interceptions, and like Barry Smith, this would not be the first time he would be drafted.

10th Round, Pick 253- Charlie Hunt, LB, San Francisco 49ers: Hunt played in 13 games spanning across 4 seasons. He appeared in 8 games for the 49ers and 5 games for the Buccaneers.

15th Round, Pick 372- Gary Parris, TE, San Diego Chargers: Parris played 8 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Browns, and Cardinals. He accumulated 512 yards and had 5 touchdowns. After football he went into local politics in his hometown of Vero Beach, works in the citrus industry and also calls high school sports for local radio. He also spent 6 years in the National Guard.

1974

17th Round, Pick 436- Buzzy Lewis, DB, Baltimore Colts: Lewis never did play in the NFL but may have the coolest first name in FSU sports history, so it all worked out for him.

1975

12th Round, Pick 299- Bert Cooper, LB, New York Jets: Cooper never did play for the Jets, but he spent one season with the newly added Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976-- however, he did not record any official stats.

1976

5th Round, Pick 135- Greg Johnson, DT, Philadelphia Eagles: Johnson bounced around the NFL for 3 years with the Eagles, Colts and Buccaneers. His lone stat is an interception, which is kind of fun. A win for the big guys!

10th Round, Pick 266- Randy Coffield, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Coffield was a part of the first official draft class of the Seahawks organization. He spent 3 full seasons in the NFL, one of those with the New York Giants. He appeared in 24 games but recorded no stats.

15th Round, 420- Lee Nelson, DB, St. Louis Cardinals: Nelson had a nice run within the organization. He spent 4 years with the Cardinals, playing in 135 games and notching 7 interceptions.

Expansion picks: In 1976 the NFL added the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They held a veteran expansion draft, and Eddie McMillian moved from Los Angeles to Seattle and Barry Smith from Green Bay to Tampa Bay.

1977

6th Round, Pick 148- Gary Woolford, DB, Houston Oilers: Woolford was drafted in 1977 but spent a few years away from the sport only to return to the New York Giants in 1980 where he spent one season. He played in 12 games and accumulated 3 interceptions.

9th Round, Pick 236- Steve Mathieson, QB, Detroit Lions: Mathieson never played in the NFL, and I was unable to find anything on his life post-football.

1978

6th Round, Pick 141- Bobby Jackson, DB, New York Jets: Jackson left FSU the all-time interceptions leader and then spent 8 seasons with the Jets. He made the all-AFC rookie team, led the team in interceptions during 4 different seasons, was named captain in 1981 and made the all-time Jets team as one of the top 3 cornerbacks in franchise history.

10th Round, Pick 254- Louis Richardson, DE, New York Jets: Richardson never played in the NFL and I couldn't find anything about him after football.

10th Round, Pick 256- Larry Key, RB, Green Bay: Key left FSU as the program's first player to ever rush for 1,000 yards. He never ended up in the NFL but had a nice career in the CFL for the BC Lions, where he was an all-star in 1978 and 1981.

11th Round, Pick 279- Nat Terry, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Terry was undersized but ran a 4.4, which was one of the fastest 40 times to date. He made the Steelers roster before being cut 6 games into the season. He was picked up by the Lions but suffered a serious neck injury on a special teams play that ended his career.

1979

2nd Round, Pick 242- Willie Jones, DE, Oakland Raiders: Jones spent 3 seasons with the Raiders. He led the team in sacks (10) his rookie season and was a big part of the franchise's 1980 Super Bowl winning team. His son, Christian, would later go on to play at Florida State and helped the team win a National Championship in 2013.

11th Round, Pick 283- Nate Henderson, OT, St. Louis Cardinals: Henderson never played in the NFL and I was unable to find out about his life after ball.