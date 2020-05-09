'Noles in the NFL: Complete 2020 Schedule
Mike Settle
The 2020 schedule for each NFL team has been released, and as you know, there are FSU players spread out across the majority of all 32 teams. Let's take a look at how, where, and when you can tune in every week to find your favorite players that used to run out of the tunnel at Doak Campbell Stadium. Bookmark this page so you're ready every week and never miss the 'Noles in action.
Week 1
Thursday, September 10th
Texans vs. Chiefs, 8:20 PM (NBC)
- Texans: Roderick Johnson, RT. Rick Leonard, OT. Timmy Jernigan, DT.
- Chiefs: Derrick Nnadi, DT.
Sunday, September 13th
Seahawks at Falcons, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Seahawks: Demarcus Christmas, DT.
Raiders at Panthers, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Raiders: Rodney Husdon, C. Lamarcus Joyner, S. Nick O'Leary, TE.
- Panthers: Brian Burns, DE. Graham Gano, K.
Bears at Lions, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Bears: Eddie Goldman, DT.
- Lions: Christian Jones, OLB/DE.
Colts at Jaguars, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Colts: Xavier Rhodes, CB.
Packers at Vikings, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Packers: Stanford Samuels III, DB.
- Vikings: Dalvin Cook, RB.
Dolphins at Patriots, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Patriots: Terrence Brooks, S.
Eagles at Redskins, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Eagles: Josh Sweat, DE.
- Redskins: Ronald Darby, CB. Dustin Hopkins, K.
Chargers at Bengals, 4:05 PM (CBS)
- Chargers: Derwin James, S. Gabe Nabers, FB/TE. Ryan Roberts, OT.
- Bengals: Auden Tate, WR. Jaques Patrick, RB. Bobby Hart, OT.
Buccaneers at Saints, 4:25 PM (FOX)
- Saints: Jameis Winston, QB. P.J. Williams, CB. Mario Edwards Jr, DL. Derrick Kelly, OT.
Cowboys at Rams, 8:20 PM (NBC)
- Cowboys: Cam Erving, OT.
- Rams: Cam Akers, RB. Jalen Ramsey, CB. Levonta Taylor, DB.
Monday, September 14th
Steelers at Giants, 7:15 PM (ESPN)
- Steelers: Vince Williams, LB.
Titans at Broncos, 10:10 PM (ESPN)
- Broncos: Demarcus Walker, DE/OLB. Trey Marshall, S.
Week 1 begins with former teammates squaring off. Johnson and Nnadi are used to seeing each other, as this is a rematch of last year's AFC divisional playoff game. The latter was a big contributor in the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. A lot of 'Noles have new homes like Winston, Darby, and Nick O'Leary, just to name a few. Of course, Winston will face his former team right out of the gate, even if he sees no playing time. Walker is expected to see an increased role in Denver and Akers gets to open up that Tajh Mahal in Los Angeles along with Jalen Ramsey.
Week 2
Thursday, September 17th
Bengals at Browns, 8:20 PM (NFLN)
- Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.
Sunday, September 20th
Giants at Bears, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Bears: Goldman
Lions at Packers, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Lions: Jones
- Packers: Samuels III
Falcons at Cowboys, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Cowboys: Erving
Vikings at Colts, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Vikings: Cook
- Colts: Rhodes
Rams at Eagles, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.
- Eagles: Sweat
Broncos at Steelers, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Broncos: Walker, Marshall.
- Steelers: Williams
Panthers at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Panthers: Burns, Gano.
Redskins at Cardinals, 4:05 PM (FOX)
- Redskins: Darby, Hopkins.
Ravens at Texans, 4:25 PM (CBS)
- Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.
Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 PM (CBS)
- Chiefs: Nnadi
- Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.
Patriots at Seahawks, 8:20 PM (NBC)
- Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.
- Seahawks: Christmas
Monday, September 21st
Saints at Raiders, 8:15 PM (ESPN)
- Saints: Williams, Winston, Edwards Jr, Kelly.
- Raiders: Joyner, Hudson, O'Leary.
Week 2 sets up for some interesting 'Nole vs 'Nole games. It features Rhodes against his old team and Tate's primetime chance to catch passes from No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Speaking of primetime, the Monday night game is full of FSU players, includi Edwards against his old team, and it's the first NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Week 3
Sunday, September 27th
Bears at Falcons, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Bears: Goldman
Rams at Bills, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.
Titans at Vikings, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Vikings: Cook
Raiders at Patriots, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Raiders: Joyner, Hudson, O'Leary.
- Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.
Bengals at Eagles, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.
- Eagles: Sweat
Texans at Steelers, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.
- Steelers: Williams
Jets at Colts, 4:05 PM (CBS)
- Colts: Rhodes
Panthers at Chargers, 4:05 PM (CBS)
- Panthers: Burns, Gano.
- Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.
Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 PM (FOX)
- Lions: Jones
Buccaneers at Broncos, 4:25 PM (FOX)
- Broncos: Walker, Marshall.
Cowboys at Seahawks, 4:25 PM (FOX)
- Cowboys: Erving
- Seahawks: Christmas
Packers at Saints, 8:20 PM (NBC)
- Packers: Samuels III
- Saints: Williams, Edwards Jr, Winston, Kelly.
Monday, September 28th
Chiefs at Ravens, 8:15 PM (ESPN)
- Chiefs: Nnadi
Week 3 doesn't provide a lot of former FSU players against each other, but it does put them in interesting games and two big primetime matchups. Four 'Noles will be on display in Sunday Night's NBC game and Nnadi will try and slow down the Ravens' offensive attack on Monday.
Week 4
Thursday, October 1st
Broncos at Jets, 8:20 PM (NFLN)
- Broncos: Walker, Marshall.
Sunday, October 4th
Cardinals at Panthers, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Panthers: Burns, Gano.
Colts at Bears, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Colts: Rhodes
- Bears: Goldman
Jaguars at Bengals, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.
Browns at Cowboys, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Cowboys: Erving
Saints at Lions, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Saints: Williams, Winston, Edwards Jr, Kelly.
- Lions: Jones
Vikings at Texans, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Vikings: Cook
- Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.
Seahawks at Dolphins, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Seahawks: Christmas
Chargers at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.
Steelers at Titans, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Steelers: Williams
Ravens at Redskins, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Redskins: Darby, Hopkins.
Giants at Rams, 4:00 PM (CBS)
- Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.
Patriots at Chiefs, 4:25 PM (CBS)
- Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.
- Chiefs: Nnadi
Bills at Raiders, 4:25 PM (CBS)
- Raiders: Hudson, Joyner, O'Leary.
Eagles at 49ers, 8:20 PM (NBC)
- Eagles: Sweat
Monday, October 5th
Falcons at Packers, 8:15 PM (ESPN)
- Packers: Samuels III
Florida locals will have a chance to watch former FSU players in week four when the Chargers travel to Tampa. There's also a chance to view Sweat in primetime, as his role in Philadelphia is expected to increase.
Week 5
Thursday, October 8th
Buccaneers at Bears, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)
- Bears: Goldman
Sunday, October 11th
Panthers at Falcons. 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Panthers: Burns, Gano.
Bengals at Ravens, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.
Jaguars at Texans, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.
Raiders at Chiefs, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Raiders: Hudson, Joyner, O'Leary.
- Chiefs: Nnadi
Broncos at Patriots, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Broncos: Walker, Marshall
- Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.
Eagles at Steelers, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Eagles: Sweat
- Steelers: Williams
Rams at Redskins, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.
- Redskins: Darby, Hopkins.
Colts at Browns, 4:25 PM (CBS)
- Colts: Rhodes
Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 PM (CBS)
- Cowboys: Erving
Vikings at Seahawks, 8:20 PM (NBC)
- Vikings: Cook
- Seahawks: Christmas
Monday, October 12th
Chargers at Saints, 8:15 PM (ESPN)
- Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.
- Saints: Williams, Winston, Edwards Jr, Kelly.
More former Florida State players featured in primetime. Of course the usual suspects are there, but you'll also get to watch fan-favorite Cook on the NBC game. This week also provides many games in which former teammates will play each other.
Week 6
Thursday, October 15th
Chiefs at Bills, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)
- Chiefs: Nnadi
Sunday, October 18th
Bengals at Colts, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart
- Colts: Rhodes
Lions at Jaguars, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Lions: Jones
Falcons at Vikings, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Vikings: Cook
Redskins at Giants, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Redskins: Darby, Hopkins.
Ravens at Eagles, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Eagles: Sweat
Browns at Steelers, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Steelers: Williams
Texans at Titans, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.
Dolphins at Broncos, 4:05 PM (CBS)
- Broncos: Walker, Marshall.
Jets at Chargers, 4:25 PM (CBS)
- Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.
Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM (FOX)
- Packers: Samuels III
Rams at 49ers, 8:20 PM (NBC)
- Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.
Monday, October 19th
Cardinals at Cowboys, 8:20 PM (ESPN)
- Cowboys: Erving
Week 6 will feature only one 'Nole vs 'Nole game, and sometimes we need that break. There are plenty of opportunities to watch them play other teams though. The Rams being in primetime gives Akers his first crack at the defending NFC champions' defense.
Week 7
Thursday, October 22nd
Giants at Eagles, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)
Eagles: Sweat
Sunday, October 25th
Lions at Falcons, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Lions: Jones
Steelers at Ravens, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Steelers: Williams
Saints at Panthers, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Saints: Williams, Winston, Edwards Jr, Kelly.
- Panthers: Burns, Gano.
Browns at Bengals, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.
Packers at Texans, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Packers: Samuels III
Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.
- Chargers at Dolphins, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.
Cowboys at Redskins, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Cowboys: Erving
- Redskins: Darby, Hopkins.
Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 PM (FOX)
- Seahawks: Christmas
Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 PM (CBS)
- Chiefs: Nnadi
- Broncos: Walker, Marshall.
49ers at Patriots, 4:25 PM (CBS)
- Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.
Buccaneers at Raiders, 8:20 PM (NBC)
- Raiders: Hudson, Joyner, O'Leary.
Monday, October 26th
Bears at Rams, 8:15 PM (ESPN)
- Bears: Goldman
- Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor,
Week 7 provides a lot of interesting divisional games for former FSU players but also gives a huge stage to the ones in Las Vegas, as they try to take down Tom Brady and to the 'Noles playing for Chicago and Los Angeles as they square off on Monday Night.
Week 8
Thursday, October 29th
Falcons at Panthers, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)
- Panthers: Burns, Gano.
Sunday, November 1st
Patriots at Bills, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.
Titans at Bengals, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.
Raiders at Browns, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Raiders: Hudson, Joyner, O'Leary.
Colts at Lions, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Colts: Rhodes
- Lions: Jones
Vikings at Packers, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Vikings: Cook
- Packers: Samuels III
Jets at Chiefs, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Chiefs: Nnadi
Rams at Dolphins, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.
Jaguars at Chargers, 4:05 PM (CBS)
- Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.
Saints at Bears, 4:25 PM (FOX)
- Saints: Williams, Winston, Edwards Jr, Kelly.
- Bears: Goldman
49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 PM (FOX)
- Seahawks: Christmas
Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 PM (NBC)
Cowboys: Erving
- Eagles: Sweat
Week 8 sees an opportunity for Sweat to go one-on-one with Erving and a big time matchup in which Goldman will try to slow down the Saints' offense.
Week 9
Thursday, November 5th
Packers at 49ers, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)
- Packers: Samuel III
Sunday, November 8th
Broncos at Falcons, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Broncos: Walker, Marshall
Seahawks at Bills, 1:00 PM (FOX)
- Seahawks: Christmas
Ravens at Colts, 1:00 PM (CBS)
- Colts: Rhodes
Texans at Jaguars, 1:00 PM (CBS)