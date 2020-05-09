'Noles in the NFL: Complete 2020 Schedule

The 2020 schedule for each NFL team has been released, and as you know, there are FSU players spread out across the majority of all 32 teams. Let's take a look at how, where, and when you can tune in every week to find your favorite players that used to run out of the tunnel at Doak Campbell Stadium. Bookmark this page so you're ready every week and never miss the 'Noles in action.

Week 1

Thursday, September 10th

Texans vs. Chiefs, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Texans: Roderick Johnson, RT. Rick Leonard, OT. Timmy Jernigan, DT.

Chiefs: Derrick Nnadi, DT.

Sunday, September 13th

Seahawks at Falcons, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Seahawks: Demarcus Christmas, DT.

Raiders at Panthers, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Raiders: Rodney Husdon, C. Lamarcus Joyner, S. Nick O'Leary, TE.

Panthers: Brian Burns, DE. Graham Gano, K.

Bears at Lions, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Bears: Eddie Goldman, DT.

Lions: Christian Jones, OLB/DE.

Colts at Jaguars, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Colts: Xavier Rhodes, CB.

Packers at Vikings, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Packers: Stanford Samuels III, DB.

Vikings: Dalvin Cook, RB.

Dolphins at Patriots, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Patriots: Terrence Brooks, S.

Eagles at Redskins, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Eagles: Josh Sweat, DE.

Redskins: Ronald Darby, CB. Dustin Hopkins, K.

Chargers at Bengals, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Chargers: Derwin James, S. Gabe Nabers, FB/TE. Ryan Roberts, OT.

Bengals: Auden Tate, WR. Jaques Patrick, RB. Bobby Hart, OT.

Buccaneers at Saints, 4:25 PM (FOX)

Saints: Jameis Winston, QB. P.J. Williams, CB. Mario Edwards Jr, DL. Derrick Kelly, OT.

Cowboys at Rams, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Cowboys: Cam Erving, OT.

Rams: Cam Akers, RB. Jalen Ramsey, CB. Levonta Taylor, DB.

Monday, September 14th

Steelers at Giants, 7:15 PM (ESPN)

Steelers: Vince Williams, LB.

Titans at Broncos, 10:10 PM (ESPN)

Broncos: Demarcus Walker, DE/OLB. Trey Marshall, S.

Week 1 begins with former teammates squaring off. Johnson and Nnadi are used to seeing each other, as this is a rematch of last year's AFC divisional playoff game. The latter was a big contributor in the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. A lot of 'Noles have new homes like Winston, Darby, and Nick O'Leary, just to name a few. Of course, Winston will face his former team right out of the gate, even if he sees no playing time. Walker is expected to see an increased role in Denver and Akers gets to open up that Tajh Mahal in Los Angeles along with Jalen Ramsey.

Week 2

Thursday, September 17th

Bengals at Browns, 8:20 PM (NFLN)

Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.

Sunday, September 20th

Giants at Bears, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Bears: Goldman

Lions at Packers, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Lions: Jones

Packers: Samuels III

Falcons at Cowboys, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Cowboys: Erving

Vikings at Colts, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Vikings: Cook

Colts: Rhodes

Rams at Eagles, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.

Eagles: Sweat

Broncos at Steelers, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Broncos: Walker, Marshall.

Steelers: Williams

Panthers at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Panthers: Burns, Gano.

Redskins at Cardinals, 4:05 PM (FOX)

Redskins: Darby, Hopkins.

Ravens at Texans, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.

Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Chiefs: Nnadi

Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.

Patriots at Seahawks, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.

Seahawks: Christmas

Monday, September 21st

Saints at Raiders, 8:15 PM (ESPN)

Saints: Williams, Winston, Edwards Jr, Kelly.

Raiders: Joyner, Hudson, O'Leary.

Week 2 sets up for some interesting 'Nole vs 'Nole games. It features Rhodes against his old team and Tate's primetime chance to catch passes from No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Speaking of primetime, the Monday night game is full of FSU players, includi Edwards against his old team, and it's the first NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Week 3

Sunday, September 27th

Bears at Falcons, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Bears: Goldman

Rams at Bills, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.

Titans at Vikings, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Vikings: Cook

Raiders at Patriots, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Raiders: Joyner, Hudson, O'Leary.

Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.

Bengals at Eagles, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.

Eagles: Sweat

Texans at Steelers, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.

Steelers: Williams

Jets at Colts, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Colts: Rhodes

Panthers at Chargers, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Panthers: Burns, Gano.

Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.

Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 PM (FOX)

Lions: Jones

Buccaneers at Broncos, 4:25 PM (FOX)

Broncos: Walker, Marshall.

Cowboys at Seahawks, 4:25 PM (FOX)

Cowboys: Erving

Seahawks: Christmas

Packers at Saints, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Packers: Samuels III

Saints: Williams, Edwards Jr, Winston, Kelly.

Monday, September 28th

Chiefs at Ravens, 8:15 PM (ESPN)

Chiefs: Nnadi

Week 3 doesn't provide a lot of former FSU players against each other, but it does put them in interesting games and two big primetime matchups. Four 'Noles will be on display in Sunday Night's NBC game and Nnadi will try and slow down the Ravens' offensive attack on Monday.

Week 4

Thursday, October 1st

Broncos at Jets, 8:20 PM (NFLN)

Broncos: Walker, Marshall.

Sunday, October 4th

Cardinals at Panthers, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Panthers: Burns, Gano.

Colts at Bears, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Colts: Rhodes

Bears: Goldman

Jaguars at Bengals, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.

Browns at Cowboys, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Cowboys: Erving

Saints at Lions, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Saints: Williams, Winston, Edwards Jr, Kelly.

Lions: Jones

Vikings at Texans, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Vikings: Cook

Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.

Seahawks at Dolphins, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Seahawks: Christmas

Chargers at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.

Steelers at Titans, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Steelers: Williams

Ravens at Redskins, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Redskins: Darby, Hopkins.

Giants at Rams, 4:00 PM (CBS)

Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.

Patriots at Chiefs, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.

Chiefs: Nnadi

Bills at Raiders, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Raiders: Hudson, Joyner, O'Leary.

Eagles at 49ers, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Eagles: Sweat

Monday, October 5th

Falcons at Packers, 8:15 PM (ESPN)

Packers: Samuels III

Florida locals will have a chance to watch former FSU players in week four when the Chargers travel to Tampa. There's also a chance to view Sweat in primetime, as his role in Philadelphia is expected to increase.

Week 5

Thursday, October 8th

Buccaneers at Bears, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)

Bears: Goldman

Sunday, October 11th

Panthers at Falcons. 1:00 PM (FOX)

Panthers: Burns, Gano.

Bengals at Ravens, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.

Jaguars at Texans, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.

Raiders at Chiefs, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Raiders: Hudson, Joyner, O'Leary.

Chiefs: Nnadi

Broncos at Patriots, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Broncos: Walker, Marshall

Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.

Eagles at Steelers, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Eagles: Sweat

Steelers: Williams

Rams at Redskins, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.

Redskins: Darby, Hopkins.

Colts at Browns, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Colts: Rhodes

Giants at Cowboys, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Cowboys: Erving

Vikings at Seahawks, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Vikings: Cook

Seahawks: Christmas

Monday, October 12th

Chargers at Saints, 8:15 PM (ESPN)

Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.

Saints: Williams, Winston, Edwards Jr, Kelly.

More former Florida State players featured in primetime. Of course the usual suspects are there, but you'll also get to watch fan-favorite Cook on the NBC game. This week also provides many games in which former teammates will play each other.

Week 6

Thursday, October 15th

Chiefs at Bills, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)

Chiefs: Nnadi

Sunday, October 18th

Bengals at Colts, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart

Colts: Rhodes

Lions at Jaguars, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Lions: Jones

Falcons at Vikings, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Vikings: Cook

Redskins at Giants, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Redskins: Darby, Hopkins.

Ravens at Eagles, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Eagles: Sweat

Browns at Steelers, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Steelers: Williams

Texans at Titans, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.

Dolphins at Broncos, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Broncos: Walker, Marshall.

Jets at Chargers, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.

Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM (FOX)

Packers: Samuels III

Rams at 49ers, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.

Monday, October 19th

Cardinals at Cowboys, 8:20 PM (ESPN)

Cowboys: Erving

Week 6 will feature only one 'Nole vs 'Nole game, and sometimes we need that break. There are plenty of opportunities to watch them play other teams though. The Rams being in primetime gives Akers his first crack at the defending NFC champions' defense.

Week 7

Thursday, October 22nd

Giants at Eagles, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)

Eagles: Sweat

Sunday, October 25th

Lions at Falcons, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Lions: Jones

Steelers at Ravens, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Steelers: Williams

Saints at Panthers, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Saints: Williams, Winston, Edwards Jr, Kelly.

Panthers: Burns, Gano.

Browns at Bengals, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.

Packers at Texans, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Packers: Samuels III

Texans: Johnson, Leonard, Jernigan.

Chargers at Dolphins, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.

Cowboys at Redskins, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Cowboys: Erving

Redskins: Darby, Hopkins.

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 PM (FOX)

Seahawks: Christmas

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Chiefs: Nnadi

Broncos: Walker, Marshall.

49ers at Patriots, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.

Buccaneers at Raiders, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Raiders: Hudson, Joyner, O'Leary.

Monday, October 26th

Bears at Rams, 8:15 PM (ESPN)

Bears: Goldman

Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor,

Week 7 provides a lot of interesting divisional games for former FSU players but also gives a huge stage to the ones in Las Vegas, as they try to take down Tom Brady and to the 'Noles playing for Chicago and Los Angeles as they square off on Monday Night.

Week 8

Thursday, October 29th

Falcons at Panthers, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)

Panthers: Burns, Gano.

Sunday, November 1st

Patriots at Bills, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Patriots: Brooks, Izzo.

Titans at Bengals, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Bengals: Tate, Patrick, Hart.

Raiders at Browns, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Raiders: Hudson, Joyner, O'Leary.

Colts at Lions, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Colts: Rhodes

Lions: Jones

Vikings at Packers, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Vikings: Cook

Packers: Samuels III

Jets at Chiefs, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Chiefs: Nnadi

Rams at Dolphins, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Rams: Ramsey, Akers, Taylor.

Jaguars at Chargers, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Chargers: James, Nabers, Roberts.

Saints at Bears, 4:25 PM (FOX)

Saints: Williams, Winston, Edwards Jr, Kelly.

Bears: Goldman

49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 PM (FOX)

Seahawks: Christmas

Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Cowboys: Erving

Eagles: Sweat

Week 8 sees an opportunity for Sweat to go one-on-one with Erving and a big time matchup in which Goldman will try to slow down the Saints' offense.

Week 9

Thursday, November 5th

Packers at 49ers, 8:20 PM (FOX/NFLN)

Packers: Samuel III

Sunday, November 8th

Broncos at Falcons, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Broncos: Walker, Marshall

Seahawks at Bills, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Seahawks: Christmas

Ravens at Colts, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Colts: Rhodes

Texans at Jaguars, 1:00 PM (CBS)