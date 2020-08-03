AllSeminoles
‘Noles offer 4 Star OL: Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Joe Brunner (6’5, 265) is an offensive tackle out of Whitefish Bay High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Brunner took to his Twitter last week, to announce that he had been offered a scholarship by Florida State and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. 

Brunner is currently a four-star according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings and hold offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Arizona State and the defending national champions, LSU. 

What kind of player did the ‘Noles just offer? Well given his ranking as a top 50 player in his position, I think we can get a pretty good sense of what to expect. When we turn on the film, that seems to match up with what the rankings say.

The first thing you notice is a quick first step, this allows him to use leverage points and beat the defensive lineman or linebacker to the punch. He keeps his shoulders square and the really locks on to his block. Brunner is a player that goes all the way through the whistle. You never have to worry about anyone getting free after he gets his hands on him. 

He also has the ability to pull and do it quickly. This makes him versatile and able to play guard or tackle depending on the play call. He’s extremely physical at the point of attack and finally he’s a wall in pass protection. His footwork is good and that allows his quarterbacks time to step up in the pocket and make accurate passes. 

The ‘Noles offered a good one and while he may be from Wisconsin, there’s no indication that Brunner is against leaving the state. 

For more updates like this, check back here at All Seminoles.

