‘Noles Offer In-State 2022 DE: Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Keahnist Thompson(6-4, 230) is a class of 2022 prospect out of Lakeland that plays for nationally known program Lakeland High School. Thompson took to his Twitter this afternoon to announce he had been offered by FSU and Polk County legend Odell Haggins.

The ‘Noles will be competing with the likes of in-state rivals Florida and Miami but also programs like Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Ole Miss and West Virginia for Thompson’s services. FSU doesn’t appear to be a favorite early on, especially with the Lakeland/UF pipeline that exists but there’s still a lot of time for this new coaching staff to establish itself. 

So what kind of player is Thompson? Well for starters, he plays both sides of the ball and does it well. It seems he’s being offered as a defensive lineman but his physicality translates over to the tight end position. When you turn on the film, you see a player who blocks for his teammates until the whistle sounds and is extremely aggressive when doing so. 

Defensively, he has quick get off from his stance. His first step is lightning fast and he knows how to use his hands to make the first move. Once again, you see a physicality when you turn on the film and he doesn’t give up easily on a play. Some of the sacks you see in the video above don’t happen right away but only after relentless pursuit. He becomes difficult to block when he becomes this aggressive.

There’s still plenty of time left in Thompson’s recruitment but judging by the film I would say, the Noles would be getting a high upside player from an established winning culture. Check back here at All Seminoles for more recruiting updates like this one. 

