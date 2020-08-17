SI.com
‘Noles WR Clarifies Statement on Leadership and Protocol: Reaction

Mike Settle

Earlier this week, a lot of controversy surrounded wide receiver Warren Thompson and a letterhead that he put out on his social media. The letter criticized the leadership and protocols in place, pertaining to the Covid-19, the amount of testing being done and overall player safety. 

This came after fellow wide receiver D.J. Matthews tweeted out that he tested positive for the Coronavirus. Mike Norvell would publicly address these criticisms more than once and a number of Thompson’s teammates would come out and dispute the claims made by the veteran.

However, as of Sunday evening it appears that everything is behind Thompson and everyone involved is moving forward. Thompson took to his Twitter to say this.

Like most of his teammates at Florida State, Thompson, just wants to play football this season. He obviously still values the safety of everyone involved but it seems his original statements were made at a time where emotions were high.

Just a few days prior to his original tweet, Norvell had praised Thompson as a player who had stepped up and stood out on the offensive side of the ball. During his time in Tallahassee, it seems that the only thing in the talented receiver’s way is himself.

This isn’t to discredit his original concerns, everyone is in a state of flux right now but it appears things could’ve been handled with more transparency on both sides. Let’s hope this truly behind everyone and Thompson can reach his potential while helping out his football team.

Check back here at All Seminoles for more updates like this. 

