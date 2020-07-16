AllSeminoles
‘Noles WR Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Mike Settle

Before the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in December, veteran wide receiver Tamorrion Terry announced he would be returning to Florida State for one more season. This announcement was a pleasant surprise to many FSU fans and was a positive sign in the short tenure for new head coach Mike Norvell.

Part of the reason Terry decided to return was to improve his NFL draft stock and turn around the football program that has been under tumultuous times during his tenure. Terry’s production hasn’t slid at all so it makes sense to find him on a list with some of the best players in the country at his position. 

Terry finished the 2019 season with 1188 yards and 9 touchdowns. He looks to improve on that in Mike Norvell and Kenny Dillingham’s new explosive offense. 

The Biletnikoff award is named after FSU’s own legendary Fred Biletnikoff. While a Florida State player has never won the award, guys like Peter Warrick have come awfully close. 

The award is given our annually at the end of the regular season and presented in person at the Home Depot College Football Award Show on ESPN. Could Tamorrion Terry finally bring the trophy back home to Tallahassee? 

New CEO of Seminoles Boosters, Inc. Named

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Football Award Contender, Booster CEO, & Recruiting

Running back named to award watchlist, new booster CEO, recruit scouting, and other FSU news.

Dustin Franklin

FSU RB Named On Doak Walker Award Watch List

The ‘Noles new addition in the backfield catches some preseason buzz

Mike Settle

FSU Makes Top 6 for 5-Star GA Lineman: Scouting Report

The Seminoles look to pluck a massive Peach State prospect.

David Visser

FSU Football's 2021 Schedule Altered

A slight adjustment to the next meeting of the Seminoles and Irish.

David Visser

SI All-American 2021 Watch List: 12 Florida State Seminoles Football Commits & 27 Key FSU Targets Named

SI All-American candidates from Mike Norvell's first real class with the 'Noles, as well as Seminole targets who could gain that honor as well.

David Visser

Sports Illustrated Unveils 1,000-plus Candidates for 2020 SI All-American High School Football Team

A list broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school’s commits and top targets, with evaluations and highlights.

SI Staff

FSU AM: Football Season Outlook, Recruiting, & Other News

Updates on the future of FSU football, recruiting news, the Seminole name, women's hoops coaching change, & more.

Dustin Franklin

‘Noles Back in the Mix for Blue-Chip RB: Scouting Report

Four-star running backs Ke’Travion Hargrove de-commits; FSU among new leaders.

Dustin Franklin

Video: FSU Football Shows Leadership By Wearing Masks

The athletic face of the university is setting an example by keeping its student-athletes' faces covered.

David Visser

