‘Noles WR Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Before the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in December, veteran wide receiver Tamorrion Terry announced he would be returning to Florida State for one more season. This announcement was a pleasant surprise to many FSU fans and was a positive sign in the short tenure for new head coach Mike Norvell.

Part of the reason Terry decided to return was to improve his NFL draft stock and turn around the football program that has been under tumultuous times during his tenure. Terry’s production hasn’t slid at all so it makes sense to find him on a list with some of the best players in the country at his position.

Terry finished the 2019 season with 1188 yards and 9 touchdowns. He looks to improve on that in Mike Norvell and Kenny Dillingham’s new explosive offense.

The Biletnikoff award is named after FSU’s own legendary Fred Biletnikoff. While a Florida State player has never won the award, guys like Peter Warrick have come awfully close.

The award is given our annually at the end of the regular season and presented in person at the Home Depot College Football Award Show on ESPN. Could Tamorrion Terry finally bring the trophy back home to Tallahassee?

