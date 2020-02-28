FSU AM: Norvell Continues Undefeated Off Season; Baseball Hosts Mini Tournament; Hoops Still good

Flick on your morning news of choice, sip your coffee, and click through your daily dose of FSU athletics. Here's all the FSU news that's fit to click.

Football

Norvell is keeping up the flawless off season. Remember, nobody has ever lost the off season, but, for real, it's a welcomed change to see purpose in every aspect of the program.

CBS Sports does a nifty little piece where they take a look at a rolling 5-year recruiting class assessment. Spoiler alert: the Noles are not great.

Guess who's birthday it was yesterday? That's right, Coach bOwl-dell.

Basketball

Just in case you wondering where the Noles are in the past two years... or if it's the best social account in the NCAA.

Baseball

The Noles are hosting No. 3 ranked Texas Tech and FAU at the Dick this weekend for a nonconference Spring Tournament. It should be a good test of both skill and focus. It's like a little mini Regional.

Track and Field

You're not getting out of here without Track and Field news. After three events scored, the Women's team is in 11th place thanks to Nadia Maffo's weight throw (it's like a shot put with a metal triangle on the end. The thrower spins like a discus but with two hands). Maffo set a person record with 20.62m (67'8"), but it wasn't good enough for a top three spot in the deepest field in ACC Championship history.

After two events scored, the men are not on the board. Running prelims and Field finals start tomorrow. Follow along here.