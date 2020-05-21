Norvell & Co. Face Unprecedented Recruiting Challenge at FSU

On Friday, I published a piece about Florida State's struggles to land elite talent in recent recruiting classes. No program remains atop the mountain forever, and, as I explained, coaching turnover is always going to take its toll. After all, not a lot of schools decide to trade-in the face of their programs after a great year.

And that's precisely where new Seminole head coach Mike Norvell finds himself in Tallahassee, taking over after the disappointing Willie Taggart era and a combined record of 11-14 over the last two seasons.

But for all the difficulties it presents, the arrival of a new coach and his staff can be a positive development for a program, too. Sometimes he breathes new life into the organization, learning from the shortcomings of his predecessor. And it all begins with restocking the talent coffers via recruiting.

Make no mistake: the FSU name still carries weight with recruits, as 18-year-olds were 11 when the 'Noles won it all in 2013. But Norvell is really up against. In Florida State's own ACC Atlantic Division, Clemson has recruited as well as any team in the country of late. In state, Florida appears primed to sign a top-10 class in 2021, and Miami's presently ranked 14th.

Where are the Seminoles? FSU is 40th in the nation, right behind Toledo and just ahead of Kansas. Sure, a lot can change between now and December's Early Signing Period.

But change has not exactly been working in Florida State's favor of late. Listen, there was never going to be a good time for the coronavirus pandemic. And unlike COVID-19, college football is far from life and death; the public health certainly takes precedent over a game. That said, recruiting continues, and new coaches and their staffs are really in rather unique positions given the precautions being taken because of the virus.

We've all become more savvy with virtual platforms like Zoom and FaceTime since the rules changed, and while they're definitely better than nothing, they're also not actual, in-person interaction. And that's a real disadvantage for Norvell and his assistants, considering they've never met a lot of the prospects they're pursuing-- or their parents.

New staffs have not only to navigate convincing recruits that they've their respective teams heading in the right direction, but they have to do so while essentially relearning how to sell their brands in a whole new way.