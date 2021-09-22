Observations from Florida State's practice on Wednesday

NoleGameday was on hand to watch the Seminoles practice on Wednesday morning.

Florida State continues to prepare for Saturday's game against the Louisville Cardinals. The Seminoles held a practice on Wednesday morning and NoleGameday was on hand to observe the session.

We've compiled observations and notes below.

During 1 on 1 tackling drills, walk-on wide receiver Parker Self gets stripped and loses the ball. Norvell lets him hear it after seeing the fumble. Made Self do up-downs until his next rep.

2 Min Drill

Ball on 25.



First down incomplete, second down results in a screen for no gain, tackled in bounds.



Third and long: Milton gets pressured from both ends, steps up into the pocket and finds Malik McClain for a first down over the middle.



First down: Finds Ontaria Wilson on a curl route for another first down.



First down: Milton targets McClain over the middle, doesn’t see Kalen Deloach, Deloach jumps up, gets his hands on the ball but can’t bring it in. Tough catch to make, great play and effort.



Only left with 5 seconds, the offense tries a lateral play, it doesn’t work and they are stopped. The defense had 3 deep safeties in prevent defense!!!!

Third down work

3rd and Short: Treshaun Ward on pitch sweep, big hole on outside. Great blocking by McClain and Wilson.



3rd and Short: Back-to-Back jet sweeps to Wilson. Followed by a jet sweep to Ja’Khi Douglas. McClain blocking well.

WRs vs. DBs in 1 on 1 drills. WRs working on running streaks, DBs working on defending them. No QB throwing the ball. Refs watching for PI.

WRs working on running streaks, DBs working on defending them. No QB throwing the ball. Refs watching for PI. Woodson harping on DBs to get their hands off receivers once 5 yards are over.



Cool Moment: Robinson gets locked up, gets frustrated. Norvell comes over, coaches him up on what he needs to do. Robinson goes again, runs a great route, Norvell yells, “Yes! Yes! There you go Bryan Robinson.” and taps him on the helmet.

QBs throwing deep balls to receivers, no DBs.

Milton throws a beautiful ball to the pylon, hits Parchment right in his hands but it is dropped.



Overall, Milton looked fairly accurate on his deep throws.



Purdy made some great throws, showed some inconsistency as well.

More third down work

Tate Rodemaker at quarterback



Defensive line was creating tons of pressure. Mainly coming off the ends. Jermaine Johnson stood out the most, which is shocking to no one.



They didn’t throw towards Travis Jay, who played amazing coverage in man and zone.



Defensive backs Sidney Williams and Jarrian Jones played good in man-to-man.



Defense occasionally struggled in zone coverage, giving up some plays over the middle of the field. Typically due to the LBs.



Deloach and Lundy were slow to react in the zone, but played tremendous run defense.



Rodemaker looked pretty good under pressure. Occasionally running for a few yards, or finding guys after stepping up in the pocket.



Rodemaker had a few tremendous plays, throwing his receivers open when they looked covered.



The defense struggled on plays that went to the flats.

Team drills

First Down: Rodemaker couldn’t get a throw off. Defensive line went with a twist stunt. JJ created pressure up the middle and forced Rodemaker back into a sack.



Second and long: Completion for about 13 yards in the middle of the field. Defense didn’t look like they were attacking. Norvell gets frustrated and yells, “Is that good enough to you?” after the completion.



Third and short: Defense stuffs the run. Gainer was the first one there.

More team

First play: Milton sacked by JJ.



Second play: DC Adam Fuller reads the play at the line of scrimmage, tries to get Jarques McClellion into position. Not there in time. A 5 yard out route in the slot left wide open. Play gains about 15-20 yards. Fuller coaches up the entire defense on what they need to look out for.



Purdy was sacked on his next rep after a corner blitz by Brownlee that he didn’t see.



Cool Moment: Purdy given time in pocket, Darrion Williamson wide open on a corner route after a great move, drops pass in his hands. Jordan Young and Ontaria Wilson react with some emotion and Young tells Williamson, “Next play, next route”.



Darrion Williamson overall ran some very good routes.

Goal line

Ward fumbles on first play, but recovers himself.

Overall Standouts:

QBs look better under pressure.

WRs run blocking has improved.

Malik McClain and Ontaria Wilson are two receivers that are standing out.

Ja’Khi Douglas still gets reps at receiver and running back.

DBs seem more disciplined in coverage, but still aren’t consistent enough.

The defense needs to prepare for Malik Cunningham’s scrambling and playmaking ability more.

3rd and short, 3rd and long, and 1st down seems to be what Norvell really wants his guys to improve on, on both sides of the ball.

D.J. Williams is getting more and more reps.

Norvell was very pleased with Jarvis Brownlee multiple times today.

The two-minute offense needs to improve.

The defensive line is still looking formidable.

The offensive line had some good moments during practice but was still fairly inconsistent.

