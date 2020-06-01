AllSeminoles
FSU Makes Top 6 of Blue-Chip Cornerback: Scouting Report

David Visser

Florida State football getting in early on four-star cornerback Omarion Cooper appears to have paid off, as he released his top six schools today, and the Seminoles made the list along with Texas, Michigan, South Carolina, Penn State, and Louisville. 

Only the Cardinals offered Cooper before FSU did in late July of 2019, when he was camping with the 'Noles, and he returned this January for a Junior Day. Florida State is in good shape with Cooper, as they're the only in-state program in his top 6-- even though he does have offers from Florida and Miami. 

Cooper attends Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, FL. He's the No. 40 Florida player for the class of 2021, the nation's No. 18 cornerback, and the 271st overall prospect in the country. 

At 6'0, 170, Cooper possesses impressive straight-line speed that helps him keep pace with receivers off the line when in press coverage. He could stand to get a bit better with his hands at the line, but his speed facilitates his versatility, as he looks like he could play safety at the collegiate level as well. 

The Seminoles have a pair of CBs committed for 2021: four-star Hunter Washington and three-star Kevin Knowles. Adding his commitment would help FSU's blue-chip percentage for this class. Of Florida State's 10 commitments, only three are blue-chips. After pulling in the 22nd ranked class in 2020, the 'Noles are currently 31st in the country. And while they finished the previous cycle fourth in the ACC, they're ninth right now. 

