Peach Bowl CEO Responds to FSU Dropping West Virginia Opener

David Visser

Wednesday was a big day for Florida State and ACC football, as the conference released its new model for a 2020 season, featuring an expanded 10-game conference schedule as well as a lone, in-state, conference football game, to be determined.

Of course, the Seminoles were supposed to begin their '20 campaign with a trio of non-conference games, beginning with West Virginia in Atlanta, and then hosting Samford before traveling to Idaho to take on Boise State. Those games are now off the slate, and the ACC's decision has a broader effect on the ATL than just FSU pulling out of its matchup with WVU. 

That game was to take place on September 5 as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Series, which has now been wiped out, because Virginia was set to play Georgia on September 7, with North Carolina facing Auburn on September 12, too. Since the Cavaliers and Tar Heels are also ACC squads, but none of their prospective foes share the same state, that opening series appears to be history. 

Gary Stokan, CEO & President, Peach Bowl, Inc.:

We certainly understand the ACC is doing what they feel is in the best interest of the conference and the health of their teams, staff and student athletes, and as our partners, we support them in that decision.

However, we are disappointed we will lose the opportunity to host Florida State, Virginia and North Carolina and their fans in our scheduled Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games this season.

We still look forward to hosting two top 10 teams in our Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on January 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

