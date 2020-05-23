AllSeminoles
Peach Bowl Statement on FSU's Atlanta Opener Against WVU

David Visser

We're all hoping that we're in a place to witness the return of college football in the fall. For Florida State and West Virginia, that would mean meeting on September 5 in Atlanta. I contacted the folks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium about the status of the game amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they referred me to the Peach Bowl staff, as they're the official host of the matchup.

Below, you'll find their official statement-- as of right now, the game is still on as scheduled, but they're staying in touch with both universities as well as monitoring feedback from local and national governments and the CDC, which is headquartered in Atlanta. 

Our first concern right now is to make sure our team members and their families are safe and healthy. We are monitoring the pandemic situation closely making sure to stay up to date on new information from sources like the White House, the CDC and state and local governments. We are following all social distancing guidelines and making sure our employees shelter in place during this challenging time and making sure they are working remotely from home. As it relates to the Kickoff Games we will host over the first two weeks of the college football season, right now everything is in place for the games to be played as scheduled, and that is our intent. We feel it is simply too early to have any discussions about if or when that may change as we all do our best to work together to fight through the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. If during the course of the mitigation of the coronavirus the conferences and universities discuss alternative plans for the start of the college football season then we will work closely with our partner teams and conferences and address them at the appropriate time.

