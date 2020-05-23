Peach Bowl Statement on FSU's Atlanta Opener Against WVU

We're all hoping that we're in a place to witness the return of college football in the fall. For Florida State and West Virginia, that would mean meeting on September 5 in Atlanta. I contacted the folks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium about the status of the game amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they referred me to the Peach Bowl staff, as they're the official host of the matchup.

Below, you'll find their official statement-- as of right now, the game is still on as scheduled, but they're staying in touch with both universities as well as monitoring feedback from local and national governments and the CDC, which is headquartered in Atlanta.