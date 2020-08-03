Scouting Top 2022 MD WR Recently Offered by FSU

The Seminoles continue to work the DMV area of DC, Maryland, and Virginia, recently extending an offer to Peter Kikwata, a 2022 receiver prospect from Northwest High School in Germantown, MD.

The home-state Terrapins recognized this local talent earlier in the year, offering him in May, the same day as Penn State. And then the offers just kept coming. Pittsburgh, Boston College, and Liberty the next day. The day after that: Miami and Duke. Tennessee, West Virginia, Cincinnati, FIU, and Buffalo were the next day, and East Carolina a day later. Then a month and a half passed before Kentucky offered, and now another month later, the 'Noles have come calling.

Kikwata (6'1, 170) is a four-star composite recruit, and he's considered the No. 9 talent out of Maryland. He's also the nation's No. 34 WR and the No. 261 prospect in the country, overall.

This guy is a terror with the ball in his hands. He's a slasher who can put his foot in the ground and change directions effortlessly without shifting gears. And then he has the breakaway speed to accelerate away from defenders, even those who have angles on him. Kikwata is the total package: speed, hands, and toughness. He has the body control to adjust and make tough catches, and he also shows nice balance, able to bounce off hits and pick up extra yards. Kikwata is an option as a deep threat, but he can also catch the ball underneath and pick up yards from the line of scrimmage.