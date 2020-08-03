AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Scouting Top 2022 MD WR Recently Offered by FSU

David Visser

The Seminoles continue to work the DMV area of DC, Maryland, and Virginia, recently extending an offer to Peter Kikwata, a 2022 receiver prospect from Northwest High School in Germantown, MD. 

The home-state Terrapins recognized this local talent earlier in the year, offering him in May, the same day as Penn State. And then the offers just kept coming. Pittsburgh, Boston College, and Liberty the next day. The day after that: Miami and Duke. Tennessee, West Virginia, Cincinnati, FIU, and Buffalo were the next day, and East Carolina a day later. Then a month and a half passed before Kentucky offered, and now another month later, the 'Noles have come calling. 

Kikwata (6'1, 170) is a four-star composite recruit, and he's considered the No. 9 talent out of Maryland. He's also the nation's No. 34 WR and the No. 261 prospect in the country, overall. 

This guy is a terror with the ball in his hands. He's a slasher who can put his foot in the ground and change directions effortlessly without shifting gears. And then he has the breakaway speed to accelerate away from defenders, even those who have angles on him. Kikwata is the total package: speed, hands, and toughness. He has the body control to adjust and make tough catches, and he also shows nice balance, able to bounce off hits and pick up extra yards. Kikwata is an option as a deep threat, but he can also catch the ball underneath and pick up yards from the line of scrimmage. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Prospect with FSU in Top 6 an Elite SI All-American WR

One of the best in the country at his position is considering the Seminoles.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Compare: FSU Football's Offer Graphic to Every Other P5 Team

Let's talk optics and appearances.

David Visser

by

A.J. Black

Today in History: A ‘Nole Breaks a Barrier

Ron Simmons became the first African-American world champion in professional wrestling’s history.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Terance Mann, Football Recruiting, & Birthdays

Recruit praised, Terance Mann spotlighted, football hype video, & 'Noles birthdays.

Dustin Franklin

One NBA 'Nole Wearing BLM Message on Jersey, Others Decline

See which messages every NBA player is wearing.

David Visser

No FSU vs. UF Football: Where We've Been, Where We're Going

A fantastic rivalry won't be played since before the Kennedy presidency-- how should the Seminoles fill that void?

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: 'Noles at Work, Summer Graduates and More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Top-20 Tight End with FSU in Top 10 Picks Notre Dame

This big prospect is remaining in the midwest.

David Visser

FSU: Toughest Schedule in New ACC Model that Favors Carolina

No team has a bigger challenge than Seminoles football in a revamped new conference format.

David Visser

by

Quierra Luck

Blue-Chip Safety Picks Ole Miss Over FSU

An in-state prospect is heading to Oxford.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser