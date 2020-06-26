Q&A: What WVU's DC Situation Could Mean for FSU

By now you've heard the news. West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave after Mountaineer safety Kerry Martin Jr. brought to light offensive racial and religious comments made by the DC. Of course, Florida State and WVU are set to meet in Atlanta to open the 2020 season. What could the repercussions of this development mean for that game? Schuyler Callihan, of our sister site covering West Virginia, MountaineerMaven, was good enough to answer some questions and provide insight on the matter.

David Visser: After the Mike Norvell-Marvin Wilson situation at FSU, the program really seemed to come together. What’s the vibe in Morgantown?

Schuyler Callihan: The initial vibe was that Vic Koenning was in the wrong. Other players have backed up Kerry Martin’s statement, such as receivers Sam James and Bryce Wheaton. However, as time went on it seemed like much of the fan base did not approve of Martin taking the issue to social media and sided with Koenning, despite the allegations made. Many bashed Martin, telling him to hit the transfer portal and calling him “soft” or a “snowflake." Safe to say it got ugly, quick. As for the team, it has been fairly quiet, as I’m sure they’ve been instructed not to comment until the investigation is complete.

DV: The WVU defense slid from 60th to 79th in defensive FEI from 2018-2019, when Koenning took over. Why?

SC: WVU’s defense lost a lot of talent from the 2018 team that was considered one of the better units of the Big 12. Defensive lineman Jabril Robinson and Kenny Bigelow, star linebacker David Long, and several other key pieces of the secondary either transferred or had their eligibility exhausted. The defense as a whole was extremely young, inexperienced, and had a major lack of depth at each level. It’ll likely be the same in 2020, but should be slightly better.

DV: Are you happy with how this is being handled at WVU? From a football perspective, do you want him to return?

SC: I believe WVU did the right thing by immediately launching a private investigation and not jumping the gun on firing Koenning. Placing him on administrative leave was the right option and head coach Neal Brown made an even better decision by talking with the involved parties before releasing a statement on the situation. Despite the defense taking a dip in 2019, they showed flashes of their potential. Koenning is a solid defensive mind and his scheme should fit really well with the guys in the 2020 class and those who are committing in the ‘21 class. On the field, I believe he’s a great fit to lead West Virginia’s defense. However, if the investigation shows that everything Martin said was true, I don’t think you can bring him back. I don’t think one of the allegations alone would be a fireable offense, but all of them together is a tough obstacle to overcome.

DV: What’s the talent level like, defensively, for WVU in 2020?

SC: The Mountaineers have an impressive defensive line led by the Stills brothers, Dante and Darius. The two accounted for 14 sacks and 26 tackles for loss. Former Alabama transfer VanDarius Cowan should be the stud of the linebacking corps. He only played in two games due to a lower leg injury that required surgery. Josh Chandler and Dylan Tonkery are also experienced, making up an experience linebackers unit. The secondary is the biggest question mark as Hakeem Bailey, Keith Washington, and Josh Norwood are off to the NFL. Sophomores Tykee Smith and Nicktroy Fortune have a load of potential, but have certain areas of their game that need to be ironed out. The wild card will be whether or not Arizona transfer Scottie Young Jr. will play this season. He has been granted eligibility, but is mulling a redshirt with concerns around the pandemic.

DV: If Koenning is shown the door, who could replace him? If he returns, what can FSU fans expect in Atlanta?

SC: If Koenning is officially relieved of his duties, I would expect WVU to promote from within and hand the job over to either corners coach Jahmile Addae or defensive line coach Jordan Lesley. The most logical candidate would probably be Lesley, since he has experience as a coordinator albeit at the JUCO ranks at East Mississippi. Should Koenning return, you’ll probably see a defense that still finishes in the high 50’s-low 60’s in total defense, but will have an improvement in forcing turnovers. He likes to bring pressure off the edge and often gives a 4-2 look with two standup rushers on the outside, basically putting 6 in the box. The defense is probably still 2 years away from where they want to be, but there should be improvement regardless of who is shouting out the calls from the sideline.

Thanks so much to Schuyler for his time and expertise!