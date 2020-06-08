Iverson at FSU? Questioning Possibilities with 'The Answer'

"A.I." "The Answer." "Bubba Chuck." Allen Iverson is known by many names, and "Seminole" was almost one of them.

Iverson recently celebrated his 45th birthday, and it provided an opportunity for two memories to resurface: his high school football highlight film, and Bobby Bowden's quotes on him.

Omar Kelly from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel recalled Bowden telling him that Iverson was "the one that got away" and the best high school athlete he ever saw.

Strong praise from the legendary coach of the Seminoles, considering he recruited Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Peter Warrick, and countless other freakish athletes.

So what could've happened if FSU would've landed Iverson? A.I. was a two-way player at Bethel High School (number 10 in the video), playing quarterback and defensive back. With the ball in his hands, his elusiveness on film was exactly what you expect to find from the former NBA MVP. On defense, he brought the same tenacity that endeared him to Philadelphia 76ers fans.

Fresh off the 1993 National Championship, FSU turned to Danny Kanell at quarterback, who threw for 5,378 yards and 49 touchdowns taking over for Heisman winner Charlie Ward, en route to being selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Assuming Kanell would've been able to stave off Iverson's efforts to assume the starter role, that means Iverson's best chance to lead from behind center would've been in the 1996 season, competing with eventual starter Thad Busby as either a redshirt sophomore or junior. Busby wasn't a bad quarterback for FSU, losing only twice as a starter, but Iverson provided a different dynamic than Thad was able to give-- his pure athleticism.

"The Answer" led his high school team to a state title, and his film reminds one of fellow Virginian Michael Vick, with the way he always seemed to be able to make a play when nothing was there.

Had Bowden and the 'Noles landed Iverson, another opportunity could've been there to follow in Charlie Ward's footsteps by being a dual-sport Seminole. Now, had he chosen this route, he very well could've ended up leaving early for the NBA, as he did at Georgetown. But, perhaps the allure of leading the football team to another potential national championship would've been enough to keep him in Tallahassee.

Future NFL players Warrick Dunn, Kez McCorvey, E.G. Green, Peter Warrick, Laveranues Coles, and Ron Dugans-- these are just a few names that could have been weapons in the arsenal for an Allen Iverson led football team (not to mention Randy Moss, who is another story all in himself). Future NBA players Bob Sura, James Collins, and Randell Jackson could have benefitted from having Iverson help them spread the floor on the basketball court.

Hypotheticals are fun, but in the end, I guess choosing to play basketball for legendary coach John Thompson at Georgetown worked out for Iverson. He finished his illustrious NBA career 7th all-time in points per game, and while he won't be known as a Seminole, he'll always be called a Hall of Famer.