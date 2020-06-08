Athlete with FSU in Top-5 Committing Monday: Scouting Report

Florida State and Miami offered athlete Raheim Sanders on the same day in mid-January. And while his central Florida hometown is closer to Coral Gables than Tallahassee, he's not heading south for school. FSU, however, is still a possibility. We'll find out soon enough.

Sanders (6'2, 210) is a 2021 composite three-star prospect from Rockledge High School, and he'll be announcing his college choice Monday evening. On May 19, he tweeted a top five, and Florida State was the only Sunshine State program to make his shortlist, which also includes Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. The Razorbacks are the current favorite to secure his services.

A versatile talent who's played running back, receiver, and linebacker, Sanders visited FSU in early March, shortly before the shutdown. He's being recruited to the Seminoles by offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and running backs coach David Johnson. In addition to his top five and the Hurricanes, Sanders has a long list of suitors, with offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Virginia, along with many more.

Sanders is the No. 26 athlete in the country, the 65th best player from Florida, and the country's No. 396 prospect overall. He's a powerful runner with a college-ready physique, and what really strikes me about his game is how he uses his body to maximum efficiency by running with a low center of gravity, which makes him tough to bring down. He shows some decent agility too, but I think he's at his best using his power to slam it ahead and punish defenders.

Be sure to check back, as we'll keep you updated on Sanders' decision.