AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Athlete with FSU in Top-5 Committing Monday: Scouting Report

David Visser

Florida State and Miami offered athlete Raheim Sanders on the same day in mid-January. And while his central Florida hometown is closer to Coral Gables than Tallahassee, he's not heading south for school. FSU, however, is still a possibility. We'll find out soon enough. 

Sanders (6'2, 210) is a 2021 composite three-star prospect from Rockledge High School, and he'll be announcing his college choice Monday evening. On May 19, he tweeted a top five, and Florida State was the only Sunshine State program to make his shortlist, which also includes Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. The Razorbacks are the current favorite to secure his services.

A versatile talent who's played running back, receiver, and linebacker, Sanders visited FSU in early March, shortly before the shutdown. He's being recruited to the Seminoles by offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and running backs coach David Johnson. In addition to his top five and the Hurricanes, Sanders has a long list of suitors, with offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Virginia, along with many more. 

Sanders is the No. 26 athlete in the country, the 65th best player from Florida, and the country's No. 396 prospect overall. He's a powerful runner with a college-ready physique, and what really strikes me about his game is how he uses his body to maximum efficiency by running with a low center of gravity, which makes him tough to bring down. He shows some decent agility too, but I think he's at his best using his power to slam it ahead and punish defenders. 

Be sure to check back, as we'll keep you updated on Sanders' decision. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blue-Chip Defensive Back Picks the 'Noles

FSU keeps a four-star cornerback in-state, as Omarion Cooper chooses the garnet and gold.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Recruiting Updates and More Statements

FSU football extends more scholarship offers and more statements on the current climate from players and coaches

Dustin Franklin

‘Noles Offer In-State 2022 DE: Scouting Report

A standout high school produces yet another top level player

Mike Settle

FSU’s Cam McDonald, Tamorrion Terry Use Their Platform: Reaction

Two more Florida State football players weigh in about current issues.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

Potentially Positive Outcomes of FSU's Norvell-Wilson Saga

Exploring how Florida State football's handling of recent events could work in the Seminoles' favor.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Offers In-State OLB Legacy: Scouting Report

Once a 'Nole, always a 'Nole?

David Visser

FSU AM: Hamilton on Black Lives Matter Movement, Football United

Coach Hamilton does the school proud yet again, as are some football players, one of whom is up for a prestigious award.

Chloe Cutchen

Update: What's Next for Former FSU RB Devonta Freeman?

Freeman's time with the Falcons is over so let's take a look at where he could land next.

Mike Settle

by

Shawn Allen

Is FSU's Marvin Wilson a Lott IMPACT Trophy Frontrunner?

A Seminole big man literally makes an early statement for a prestigious award.

David Visser

FSU's Wilson: Quote Attributed to Mike Norvell a Lie, Team on Strike

Decorated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson says that as a result of the misinformation, the 'Noles have ceased workouts.

David Visser

by

David Visser