Ranking FSU Commit Luke Altmyer Among Other Elite 11 QBs

David Visser

The nation's premier high school quarterback showcase, the Elite 11 Finals, begins on Monday in Nashville, and 2021 Florida State commit Luke Altmyer is one of the gunslingers in attendance. The other day, I posted a scouting report to which I contributed, a detailed breakdown of Altmyer's promising game. 

Altmyer's composite ranking is as the nation's No. 12 prostyle QB prospect, but the country's No. 20 overall signal-caller, with dual-threat quarterbacks factored in as well. Our national recruiting team recently ranked all 20 of the prospects who will participate in the prestigious event, and Altmyer came in 12th, across both prostyle and dual-threat QBs. But seven of the players with composite ranks ahead of Altmyer aren't attending. Here they are, with their overall composite ranks, style, and destination.

  • No. 2: Prostyle QB Sam Huard (Washington Commit)
  • No. 7: Prostyle QB Jake Garcia (USC Commit)
  • No. 11: Dual-Threat QB Jalen Milroe (Texas Commit)
  • No. 12 Dual-Threat QB Preston Stone (SMU Commit)
  • No. 15: Prostyle QB Sawyer Robertson (Mississippi State Commit)
  • No. 16: Dual-Threat QB Eli Stowers (Texas A&M Commit)
  • No. 18: Prostyle QB Jake Rubley (Kansas State)

But every other quarterback with a better rank than Altmyer will be competing. Here are the SI rankings of just the QBs at the event:

  1. Dual-Threat QB Caleb Williams (Uncommitted)
  2. Dual-Threat QB Brock Vandagriff (Georgia)
  3. Prostyle QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)
  4. Dual-Threat QB Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame)
  5. Prostyle QB Drake Maye (North Carolina)
  6. Prostyle QB Kyle McCord (Ohio State)
  7. Prostyle QB Miller Moss (USC)
  8. Dual-Threat QB Dematrius Davis (Auburn)
  9. Dual-Threat QB Kaidon Salter (Tennessee)
  10. Prostyle QB Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)
  11. Prostyle QB Christian Veilleux (Penn State)
  12. Prostyle QB Luke Altmyer (Florida State)
  13. Prostyle QB Ty Thompson (Oregon)
  14. Prostyle QB Carlos Del Rio (Florida)
  15. Prostyle QB Maddox Kopp (Uncommitted)
  16. Prostyle QB Grayson James (Uncommitted)
  17. Prostyle QB Behren Morton (Texas Tech)
  18. Dual-Threat QB Kyron Drones (Baylor)
  19. Dual-Threat QB Tyler Macon (Missouri)
  20. Dual-Threat QB Jay Allen (Florida)

Be sure to check back, as we'll update these rankings as the competition progresses. 

