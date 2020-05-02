FSU AM: Pro 'Nole Heading to The Jaguars, Rashad Greene Completing His Bachelor's Degree, and More Prospects Placing FSU In Top Spots

Football

Former Florida State running back Chris Thompson is heading back to Florida. It was announced on Friday afternoon that Thompson had signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year contract. He has spent the last seven seasons with the Washington Redskins.

Rashad Greene, former wide receiver, has returned back to Florida State University to complete his bachelor's degree in sports management. He will be included in this weekends virtual graduation ceremony.

And Jacques Patrick, former 'Nole and current running back for the Bengals took over FSU Football's instagram last night for a live Q+A.

Gunner Givens, a 4-star prospect out of Virginia, has Florida State in his growing list of offers.

Florida State has also made it in the top 15 for Tim Keenan, a 4-star defensive tackle.

Basketball

Moussa Cisse, a 5-star forward, placed Florida State in his top six schools, along with Kentucky, Memphis, Georgetown, Georgia, and LSU.

Coach Hamilton has been ranked as one of the top 25 coaching hires of the last 25 years. Our own Shawn Allen has more on that here.

Women's Basketball

Women's hoops guard Savannah Wilkinson was interviewed by Hoopsfix Women to discuss her time playing basketball in the U.S. and her future in Great Britain.

Baseball

Follow along in a 'day in the life' with former Florida State pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, J.C. Flowers.

Track & Field

FSU's track and field twitter account takes a look back at Walter Dix, one of the greatest sprinters in collegiate history.