RB No Longer Part of FSU Football Program: Reaction

Former five-star signee, Khalan Laborn was dismissed from Florida State’s football team, earlier on Tuesday. 247Sports broke the news around 2:00 PM. Around 3:00 PM, a spokesperson from FSU released this statement regarding the situation

“Khalan Laborn has been dismissed due to violation of team policy”

Laborn’s time in Tallahassee has certainly a bumpy ride. He played for three different coaching staffs and was plagued by injuries and off-field issues. There was no specificity on what the violation was this time but it’s clear that this was the final straw for the talented running back.

Laborn spent 2017 as a redshirt on the scout time but caught a lot of people’s attention in the first spring game under then head coach Willie Taggart. In 2018, he played in just two games against Virginia Tech and Samford before being sidelined the rest of that season with an injury. In 2019, he appeared in 10 games and rushed 297 yards with four touchdowns.

Laborn missed multiple games due to violation of team rules. He missed the 2017 Independence Bowl, 2019’s game against Florida and the Sun Bowl.

This is certainly a case of “what if” with Laborn. You got to see little glimpses of the talent that made him one of the most highly sought after players in the nation out of high school but injuries and other incidents caught up to him.

The ability was always there, which was on full display in the two plays he dazzled Doak Campbell Stadium against Virginia Tech but what was lacking was the consistency and ability to get on the field with Cam Akers in his way. To say his FSU career was a disappointment would be an understatement.

As for the running back position going forward, the ‘Noles find themselves with a lot of unknowns but with a lot of hope, as well. The majority of the workload will go to Jashaun Corbin, the transfer from Texas A & M that’s already making preseason All-ACC lists. After him, it will be a lot of new guys having to step up. Players like LaDamian Webb, Corey Wren and Lawrence Toafili.

FSU fans were certainly hopeful for a breakout season for Laborn but I think the running back room is in good shape going into the 2020 football season.

