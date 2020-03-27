AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Reacting to FSU Football Getting Top-20 Odds to Make, & Win, 2020's College Football Playoff

David Visser

It seems like a long time since "Top-20" and Florida State football have been mentioned in the same sentence. But here we are. The Seminoles are getting top-20 odds to make the College Football Playoff following the 2020 season--and even to win it.

These odds haven't gone live yet, but BetOnline.ag gives FSU a 14/1 chance to make college football's final four when the dust settles after the 2020 campaign. 

Here are the odds for the top 20, with the three teams considered more likely than not to make the cut separated:

  • Clemson: 1/2

  • Ohio State 2/3

  • Alabama: 4/5

  • Oklahoma: 5/4
  • Georgia: 3/2
  • LSU: 2/1
  • Notre Dame: 11/4
  • Florida: 7/2
  • Texas: 4/1
  • Texas A&M: 4/1
  • Auburn: 5/1
  • Oregon: 5/1
  • Penn State: 6/1
  • Michigan: 13/2
  • Washington: 10/1
  • Wisconsin: 10/1
  • Florida State: 14/1
  • Oklahoma State: 14/1
  • Tennessee: 14/1
  • Utah: 14/1

(Side note: Miami comes in at 16/1.) The Seminoles are also tied for the 20th best odds to win the whole thing, getting 66/1 odds. That rundown looks pretty similar to the one above. 

Are these odds realistic, for FSU? Probably not, especially since the 'Noles have to play Clemson and Florida. And that's why they're not live yet. Florida State hasn't finished with a winning record since 2017, and hasn't concluded a season as a ranked team since 2016. 

So while these odds sound great, I find them rather lofty. As much as FSU fans don't want to hear this yet again, the Seminoles are still plagued by issues on the offensive line, as well as finding a consistent pass rush. These are fundamental areas of concern, and until they're addressed, the idea of a return to the nation's elite seems somewhat spurious. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Standout FSU Cornerback Has New NFL Home

Talent travels.

David Visser

Second Florida State Player Declares Intentions for NBA Draft: Where Is He Projected to Be Taken?

Patrick Williams lifts off for the NBA.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: Another Offer goes to a 4-Star WR, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey is featured by the University, and a long form interview with FSU Golfer John Pak.

The Coronavirus may have cut back on in person recruiting, but Norvell and Staff are handing out offers still.

Shawn Allen

Picking Every Game in 2020's NCAA Tournament: FSU Basketball Makes a Deep Run

The Seminoles streak into elite territory.

David Visser

FSU AM: RB Transfer Receives Eligibility, Two Offers to 4-Star Recruits, and FSU Strength Coach Featured in Workouts

Football is as active as they are allowed to be, meanwhile, how are Seminoles training for the 2020 Olympics affected by the postponement to 2021?

Shawn Allen

With the Olympics Postponed, What Happens to Seminoles Training for the Games?

Trey Cunningham, the standout track and field athlete, has his training schedule altered for the now 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Shawn Allen

FSU Football Offers Pair of Blue-Chip 2022 Prospects

New 'Noles?

David Visser

FSU RB Jashaun Corbin has been granted immediate eligibility

The former Aggie and top high school prospect can play right away for the 'Noles in 2020

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Another 4-Star DB Offer, Devin Vassell Declares for the NBA

Shazz Preston is offered, Devin Vassell declares for the Draft, and Jack Nicklaus opens Seminole Legacy Golf Course

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: OL Recruit Puts Noles in Top 8 and Big Improvement from Scary Terry

COVID-19 has shut down athletic activities, but the Seminoles are still making waves with recruits

Shawn Allen

by

Mike Settle