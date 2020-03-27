Reacting to FSU Football Getting Top-20 Odds to Make, & Win, 2020's College Football Playoff

It seems like a long time since "Top-20" and Florida State football have been mentioned in the same sentence. But here we are. The Seminoles are getting top-20 odds to make the College Football Playoff following the 2020 season--and even to win it.

These odds haven't gone live yet, but BetOnline.ag gives FSU a 14/1 chance to make college football's final four when the dust settles after the 2020 campaign.

Here are the odds for the top 20, with the three teams considered more likely than not to make the cut separated:

Clemson: 1/2

Ohio State 2/3

Alabama: 4/5

Oklahoma: 5/4

Georgia: 3/2

LSU: 2/1

Notre Dame: 11/4

Florida: 7/2

Texas: 4/1

Texas A & M: 4/1

Auburn: 5/1

Oregon: 5/1

Penn State: 6/1

Michigan: 13/2

Washington: 10/1

Wisconsin: 10/1

Florida State: 14/1

Oklahoma State: 14/1

Tennessee: 14/1

Utah: 14/1

(Side note: Miami comes in at 16/1.) The Seminoles are also tied for the 20th best odds to win the whole thing, getting 66/1 odds. That rundown looks pretty similar to the one above.

Are these odds realistic, for FSU? Probably not, especially since the 'Noles have to play Clemson and Florida. And that's why they're not live yet. Florida State hasn't finished with a winning record since 2017, and hasn't concluded a season as a ranked team since 2016.

So while these odds sound great, I find them rather lofty. As much as FSU fans don't want to hear this yet again, the Seminoles are still plagued by issues on the offensive line, as well as finding a consistent pass rush. These are fundamental areas of concern, and until they're addressed, the idea of a return to the nation's elite seems somewhat spurious.