Reacting to Marvin Wilson's Statement About Issue with Mike Norvell

David Visser

By now, you're well aware of the news out of FSU football: late last night, star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson took to Twitter to disagree with a quote attributed to head coach Mike Norvell, calling it a lie and announcing that the team would not be working out until further notice. 

The situation was the definition of overnight news, and it looks like the program would like to keep it right there. After a meeting earlier today, players seem content with the outcome.

Tweets like those above are representative of what we've seen from players today. But the player we've really been waiting to hear from is Wilson himself, and he recently offered the below video statement, via Instagram. 

This is a powerful response from Wilson. He shows impressive civic leadership in the goals he sets forth of getting people registered to vote, fundraising for education, and helping children in the Tallahassee community. 

Wilson's delivery is strong, straightforward, and unapologetic. He doesn't make excuses or backtrack, but more importantly, he looks forward, ahead to the future and practical, reasonable goals to which we all can strive. His specificity is only matched by his clarity. 

As he mentions, Wilson will be a millionaire soon enough, after he's a first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. And as he also states, he'll be cashing checks with a college degree. Playing careers only last so long, but if Wilson wants to follow his pro career with one as a community leader, he appears more than qualified. 

