Reacting to FSU Football's Latest Schedule Change

Last year, Samford visited Tallahassee and gave Florida State football a real run for its money, leading the Seminoles heading into the fourth quarter before ultimately losing by a score of 36-26. The Bulldogs were scheduled to get another shot at the 'Noles this season, but we now know that won't happen.

The Southern Conference to which Samford belongs canceled its conference play on Thursday, but left the door open to its teams still participating in non-con play. Until the other day, when the SoCon announced that it was shutting everything down for the fall.

So what does this mean for FSU? I've already written about how the revamped ACC schedule is tougher on the 'Noles than any other team, as Florida State's games against the teams that look like the league's worst -- Boston College, Wake Forest, and Syracuse -- were dropped from the Seminoles' schedule. And now FSU's most winnable game, overall, is no more.

After opening at home against Georgia Tech, the 'Noles were supposed to host the Bulldogs in week two, on September 19, before traveling to Miami for their road debut. But this cancelation means FSU will have a bye before its rivalry game against the Hurricanes. Meanwhile the 'Canes will be returning home from what should be a challenging road opener vs. Louisville.

Florida State then has its second of three byes, ahead of a road trip to Notre Dame. I don't know how winnable that game is (not very), but two byes in the first four weeks afford the Seminoles and their new staff a chance to make any necessary tweaks before the rest of the schedule continues.