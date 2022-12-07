Skip to main content

Redshirt freshman Florida State defensive end enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Seminoles lose another defender to the portal.

Florida State's staff is currently running meetings with players to find out if they'll end up sticking with the program for another year or intending on hitting the NCAA transfer portal to find another opportunity elsewhere.

On Wednesday, another player on the defensive side of the ball decided to part ways with the Seminoles and move on from the program. Redshirt freshman defensive end George Wilson Jr. has officially entered the transfer portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz.

Report: Deion Sanders hiring former Florida State head coach, assistant to Colorado staff

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end spent the majority of his 2022 season working with the scout team going against Florida State's offense. Wilson Jr. only appeared in three games total this season seeing time against Duquesne, Georgia Tech, and Louisana. No stats were recorded after those games that were played.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

The Seminoles' roster holds a handful of edge rushers including Derrick McLendon, Jared Verse, Dennis Briggs, Patrick Payton, Byron Turner Jr., and Aaron Hester. Sixth-year senior Leonard Warner will be moving on from the program after this postseason.

READ MORE: Second FSU defensive lineman officially announces decision to enter transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

296F6EE9-4333-45CD-9BC8-5B1966B8EAFF
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Redshirt freshman Florida State defensive end enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Logan Robinson
USATSI_19158575
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Florida State defensive back/linebacker enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Logan Robinson
Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 11.27.26 AM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Florida State loses former four-star offensive tackle to Transfer Portal

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 9.52.09 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

FSU NIL Collective 'The Battle's End' announces deals with four players

By Dustin Lewis
3B7A9A7C-5728-4BA5-A802-7AB0C571F209
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Veteran Florida State wide receiver enters NCAA transfer portal

By Logan Robinson
USATSI_19322618 (2)
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Mike Norvell reacts to Jordan Travis' decision to return to Florida State for a fifth year

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19563567
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Report: Deion Sanders hiring former Florida State head coach, assistant to Colorado staff

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 1.15.42 AM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Second FSU defensive lineman officially announces decision to enter transfer portal

By Dustin Lewis