Redshirt freshman Florida State defensive end enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida State's staff is currently running meetings with players to find out if they'll end up sticking with the program for another year or intending on hitting the NCAA transfer portal to find another opportunity elsewhere.

On Wednesday, another player on the defensive side of the ball decided to part ways with the Seminoles and move on from the program. Redshirt freshman defensive end George Wilson Jr. has officially entered the transfer portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end spent the majority of his 2022 season working with the scout team going against Florida State's offense. Wilson Jr. only appeared in three games total this season seeing time against Duquesne, Georgia Tech, and Louisana. No stats were recorded after those games that were played.

The Seminoles' roster holds a handful of edge rushers including Derrick McLendon, Jared Verse, Dennis Briggs, Patrick Payton, Byron Turner Jr., and Aaron Hester. Sixth-year senior Leonard Warner will be moving on from the program after this postseason.

