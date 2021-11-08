Report: Florida Gators making multiple staff changes

The Florida Gators continued to struggle on Saturday as the program dropped its third straight game of the 2021 season in a blowout loss to South Carolina. The Gators have lost five of their last seven games while limping to a 4-5 record in early November. Over the past couple of weeks, the unexpected struggles have led to a few strange events in Gainesville, namely, Dan Mullen giving up on recruiting during the season and canceling multiple press conferences.

Things have finally started to come to a boil following a 40-17 lambasting at the hands of the Cocks. According to Bruce Feldman, the Gators elected to fire defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Sunday night.

Grantham has drawn the ire of Florida fans for years. During the losing streak, the Gators' defense has been a disappointment, allowing an average of 41 points per game. UF surrendered 321 rushing yards to LSU and 40 points to a struggling South Carolina team. The regression has been mind-boggling and now it'll get even tougher to turn things around with an interim defensive coordinator.

While Graham's tenure with UF lasted just under four years, Hevesy was with Mullen for nearly 12 years before his dismissal. He was hired by Mullen at Mississippi State in 2009 and elected to go with him to Gainesville in the same role in 2017. The Gators have the No. 15 total offense in the country but have only averaged 127 rushing yards per game over the last three, including a season-low 82 yards against South Carolina.

With Florida State set to take on Florida at the end of the month, these moves come at an interesting time. On the recruiting trail, the Seminoles have been jockeying with Florida for offensive tackle Matthew McCoy. Could the firing of Hevesy have an impact on that front?

Head coach Dan Mullen is in a crucial time of his career. The Seminoles and Gators will match up on November 27 after not playing one another in 2020 for the first time in 64 years.

