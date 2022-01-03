Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    Report: Former Florida State Heisman winner to become quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech

    The former Heisman winner is on the move.
    Author:

    Former Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke is heading back to the ACC as he’s expected to be been named quarterback’s coach at Georgia Tech, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

    Since retiring from the NFL after the 2006 season, Weinke has been a coach at several places. He first emerged as a future collegiate coach when he helped develop IMG Academy and their nationally recognized football program from 2010-2014. It was there he made numerous contact with college coaches that would help him move up the coaching ladder.

    READ MORE: FSU QB signee AJ Duffy impresses at Under Armour Game

    Weinke has had stops in the NFL, and at Alabama and Tennessee. After a short break after the 2020 season, he’s now heading to Atlanta to help Geoff Collins’ offense take the next step. There’s been a lot of coaching changes and player turnover at Georgia Tech, so Weinke is being depended on to help stabilize that room starting this spring and will join former FSU commit Jeff Sims.

    No image description

