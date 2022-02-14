Skip to main content

Report: Former Florida State star hired by Willie Taggart and FAU

The former FSU defensive back is headed down south.

FAU and Willie Taggart have hired former Florida State Seminoles star defensive back, Derrick Gibson as their safeties coach according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Gibson played for the Seminoles and Bobby Bowden while earning a national championship in 1999, All-ACC second-team defensive back in 1999, and All-ACC first-team defensive back in 2000. Gibson played in a total of three national championships during his career in Tallahassee. The former 'Nole totaled 214 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and 16 pass deflections. 

After being a first-round selection by the Oakland Raiders in the NFL, Gibson played in 69 games totaling 196 tackles, six tackles for losses, and three interceptions. After his last season in 2006, Gibson went into coaching.

No image description

Gibson will be leaving Miami Killian High School as head coach to take on his role in Boca Raton with Taggart and company.

The former Seminole is expected to fill the space after FAU's former inside linebackers coach, Lance Thompson, just took an assistant role at Maryland.

