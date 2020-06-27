Top-20 Running Back with FSU in Top 5 Committing Sunday

Ricky Parks, a three-star running back from Tampa's Gaither High School, is announcing his collegiate commitment this weekend, and he has Florida State in his top five, which he tweeted in March.

That tweet came on March 12, shortly after the Seminoles offered him on January 16 and got him on campus for a visit on February 2. Despite that recent activity in their favor, the 'Noles are considered a long shot to land Parks (5'10, 192), 2021's No. 20 running back prospect. He's a heavy Iowa lean, with Utah probably in the runner-up position.

Courted to FSU by running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson, Parks is Florida's No. 56 prospect and the nation's 356th best recruit, overall. In addition to the Seminoles, Hawkeyes, and Utes, he also has offers from Penn State, Louisville, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Purdue, among others.

Presently, Florida State's 2021 recruiting class, which consists of 13 players, does not include a running back. After previously having forged its way into the top 20, the group is currently ranked 22nd, nationally (exactly where last year's class finished for the 'Noles), and fifth in the ACC. Parks would be the ninth three-star commit in this class.

If Parks' prep. background at Gaither sounds familiar, that's for good reason. It's the same high school that FSU linebacker DeCalon Brooks attended before making his way to Tallahassee.

Be sure to check back with us, as we'll update this piece when Parks does announce his decision.