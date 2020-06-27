AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Top-20 Running Back with FSU in Top 5 Committing Sunday

David Visser

Ricky Parks, a three-star running back from Tampa's Gaither High School, is announcing his collegiate commitment this weekend, and he has Florida State in his top five, which he tweeted in March. 

That tweet came on March 12, shortly after the Seminoles offered him on January 16 and got him on campus for a visit on February 2. Despite that recent activity in their favor, the 'Noles are considered a long shot to land Parks (5'10, 192), 2021's No. 20 running back prospect. He's a heavy Iowa lean, with Utah probably in the runner-up position. 

Courted to FSU by running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson, Parks is Florida's No. 56 prospect and the nation's 356th best recruit, overall. In addition to the Seminoles, Hawkeyes, and Utes, he also has offers from Penn State, Louisville, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Purdue, among others. 

Presently, Florida State's 2021 recruiting class, which consists of 13 players, does not include a running back. After previously having forged its way into the top 20, the group is currently ranked 22nd, nationally (exactly where last year's class finished for the 'Noles), and fifth in the ACC. Parks would be the ninth three-star commit in this class.

If Parks' prep. background at Gaither sounds familiar, that's for good reason. It's the same high school that FSU linebacker DeCalon Brooks attended before making his way to Tallahassee. 

Be sure to check back with us, as we'll update this piece when Parks does announce his decision. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Football's History vs. Independents

A brief but rich -- and successful -- history for the 'Noles.

David Visser

Q&A: What WVU's DC Situation Could Mean for FSU

Some insider information on evolving events from our West Virginia site.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Offers Class of '21 OL Prospect: Scouting Report

A Michigan recruit receives a scholarship offer from the Seminoles.

Dustin Franklin

Scouting Elite 11 Quarterbacks, Including 2021 FSU QB Commit

More information on the future Seminole signal-caller, and all the elite quarterbacks, heading into a prestigious national evaluation.

David Visser

‘Noles in Top 5 of Promising Running Back: Scouting Report

The future blue-chip back has FSU among his final destinations.

Dustin Franklin

FSU’s Cam Akers Projected To Be A Top Rookie RB

The running back is finally getting some serious recognition.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU Football's History vs. Atlantic Coast Conference

It's time to take care of home-- which, as the records show, the Seminoles definitely have over the years.

David Visser

FSU DT Named Sporting News Preseason All-American

The Seminole senior continues to add to his accolades headed into the 2020 season.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU's Jameis Winston: Not a 2010s Top-4 College QB Option?

The competition is stiff-- was Winston snubbed?

David Visser

FSU AM: Gridiron 'Nole Retiring, New Tight End, & PGA 'Noles

Fan favorite calling it a career, a tight end commitment, updates from the PGA tour, and other Seminoles news.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser