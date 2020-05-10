There's been plenty of action along the FSU offensive line of late. On Friday, the Seminoles lost experienced guard Mike Arnold to the transfer market. Saturday saw the portal pay the 'Noles back on the edge, when former UCLA tight end Jordan Wilson announced his transfer to Florida State. Could FSU be positioned to add an elite talent at the tackle position? It'll be tough, but the Seminoles were recently named to the top 14 of blue-chip OT Savion Byrd.

As you can see, the 'Noles are up against some staunch competition for Byrd's services, and they're working from the outside in on the Lone Star State prospect. A four-star prospect, Byrd (6'5, 265) plays his high school ball at Duncanville High School outside of Dallas, and the hometown SMU Mustangs are presently considered the favorites to earn his signature. Just getting him out of Texas may be a challenge, as the Longhorns are also a contender, with A & M and TCU making the cut as well. And don't discount LSU in his recruitment, either.

SMU was one of the first big offers for Byrd, as the Mustangs were on him back in September of 2018. FSU extended an offer last January, but they've yet to get Byrd on campus and should be considered underdogs to secure his commitment as of now. But what a get he would be. Byrd is considered the country's No. 6 OT, the fourth best prospect from Texas, and the nation's No. 32 overall recruit.

As you can see in his film, Byrd is an exemplary athlete. He's not just a big guy who's been relegated to the OL because of his size-- he's an athletic specimen who just happens to have the impressive frame that suits him for the left tackle position. And regarding his size, his frame is primed to add more good weight. If he can do that and improve on his technique (he tends to rely a touch too much on his athleticism), the sky is really the limit for Byrd.