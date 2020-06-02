AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Player Spotlights, Newest Commits, and More

Chloe Cutchen

Football

Florida State's Seminole spotlight of the day is defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen. The posts highlight his impressive stats, and allows you to get to know the athlete a little bit better. 

Check out these scouting reports on FSU's newest commits. Our Dustin Franklin goes over details regarding defensive back Jarrian Jones from Mississippi State. 

David Visser discusses Alabama tight end Jackson West's official commitment. 

Omarion Cooper announced his top-6 schools yesterday, including Florida State along with Texas, Michigan, South Carolina, Penn State, and Louisville. David Visser has more details on that, here.  

Basketball 

five-star Scottie Barnes has been ranked the #1 prep forward in the country by ESPN and the #4 prep player in the country. 

Women's Basketball 

FSU's Twitter account is conducting another #OurStory today, this time showcasing women's hoops starter Morgan Jones. She will be answering questions on their Instagram account regarding all things basketball. 

Softball 

Relive the NOLEment features Dani Morgan's grand slam that led the lady 'Noles to victory over No. 1 Alabama. 

FSU Makes Top 6 of Blue-Chip Cornerback: Scouting Report

The 'Noles are positioned well for this rangy prospect.

David Visser

Alabama Tight End Commits to FSU: Scouting Report

Another new 'Nole for Norvell, as FSU gets more needed depth at a thin position group.

David Visser

FSU Secures Transfer From Mississippi State: Scouting Report

Defensive back Jarrian Jones chooses the 'Noles over Ole Miss

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Recruiting News, Coach Ham Featured, & More Updates

Scouting report on blue-chip target, Leonard Hamilton spotlighted, baseball memories, National Smile Day, and other Seminole news.

Dustin Franklin

FSU's Mike Norvell, Chris Marve, Adam Fuller on Race Issues

Florida State coaches offer their takes on recent developments.

David Visser

FSU Makes Top 5 For Blue-Chip OL: Scouting Report

Seminoles make the cut for four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington out of Tennessee.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Coaches Speak Out, Football Commitment, & More

Football coaches release statements on racial tensions, 'Noles land a linebacker, birthdays, and other notable Seminoles news.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Gains Texas Linebacker Commitment: Scouting Report

Taking a look at the newest 'Nole, from the Lone Star State.

David Visser

Scouting Report: Fabien Lovett Officially Transfers to FSU

From the Magnolia State to the Sunshine State.

Mike Settle

Sporting News Projects Bowl Game for FSU

One outlet thinks the ‘Noles will be staying close to home.

Mike Settle