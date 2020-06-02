FSU AM: Player Spotlights, Newest Commits, and More

Football

Florida State's Seminole spotlight of the day is defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen. The posts highlight his impressive stats, and allows you to get to know the athlete a little bit better.

Check out these scouting reports on FSU's newest commits. Our Dustin Franklin goes over details regarding defensive back Jarrian Jones from Mississippi State.

David Visser discusses Alabama tight end Jackson West's official commitment.

Omarion Cooper announced his top-6 schools yesterday, including Florida State along with Texas, Michigan, South Carolina, Penn State, and Louisville. David Visser has more details on that, here.

Basketball

five-star Scottie Barnes has been ranked the #1 prep forward in the country by ESPN and the #4 prep player in the country.

Women's Basketball

FSU's Twitter account is conducting another #OurStory today, this time showcasing women's hoops starter Morgan Jones. She will be answering questions on their Instagram account regarding all things basketball.

Softball

Relive the NOLEment features Dani Morgan's grand slam that led the lady 'Noles to victory over No. 1 Alabama.