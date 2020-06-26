Scouting Elite 11 Quarterbacks, Including 2021 FSU QB Commit

The Elite 11 quarterback showcase is never a small deal. But in the age of coronavirus and the suspension of most sports, this event, scheduled for next week in Nashville and featuring the nation's top high school QB prospects, is gaining even more attention than usual. And one of the players under the intensified spotlight is 2021 Florida State quarterback commit Luke Altmyer, who's already earned an Under Armour All-America Game invitation.

Last week, I passed along some footage of Altmyer at an ESPN camp in Jacksonville, with some observations, and that scouting report has now been expanded with the help of our national recruiting director, John Garcia, Jr., and the publisher of our Florida site, AllGators, Zach Goodall.

Luke Altmyer, Starkville (Starkville, Miss.), 6-2, 190

David Visser of AllSeminoles contributed to this profile.

Background: Was put on Florida State head coach Mike Norvell's radar some time ago as he received an offer from Memphis in January of 2019. The two maintained a connection and Altmyer joined FSU's class a week after receiving an offer and nearly two months after Norvell took the head coaching gig. Holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Louisville, among 16 total schools. Late addition to the roster.

Film scouting report: Throws with precise accuracy and can zip the ball across all deep thirds of the field. Drops are quick but footwork needs fine-tuning, releases are timely to hit receivers in stride. Throws a mean back-shoulder pass, scored on a lot of back-corner fades in 2019. Cool under pressure and keeps eyes downfield while scrambling, quick to reset and deliver an accurate pass. Can throw on the run but loses a good amount of velocity rolling left without resetting his base. Stats are skewed due to sacks and film is limited, but flashes rushing ability and mobility as a passer suggests he's a capable running threat. Solid size and should continue adding weight until he's in the 200-215 lb. range.

Recruiting interests: Florida State commit (2/3/2020).

Here are the rest of the Elite 11 scouting reports.